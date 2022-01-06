Roundup: 50-year sentence for Thousand Oaks murder, 'Anchorman' actor accused of Simi DUI, more

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

TO murder gets 50-year sentence

THOUSAND OAKS – A Thousand Oaks man was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years to life in prison for the murder of his wife nearly a year ago, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Tim Ray Gautier, 56, was sentenced by Ventura County Superior Court Judge Anthony Sabo.

A residence in the 2300 block of Fountain Crest Lane in Thousand Oaks was taped off on Jan. 11, 2021 as authorities investigated a homicide.

In September, a jury found Gautier guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Gina Gautier, 57. The jury also found true a special allegation that Tim Gautier had used a firearm to cause his wife's death.

The killing took place on Jan. 11, 2021, as Gautier and his wife argued at their home in the 2300 block of Fountain Crest Lane. Shortly before 7 a.m., Gautier fired two shots at his wife as she stood in the open doorway of the residence. She later died at Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Tim Gautier

A home surveillance system captured audio of Gautier retrieving a gun during the argument, prosecutors said, and returning with the firearm to continue the argument within minutes of the gunfire.

Gautier formerly worked as a producer of religious films, including the 2016 movie "Eternal Salvation."

He remained housed at Todd Road Jail as of Wednesday evening, jail records showed.

Actor arrested in alleged DUI crash in Simi Valley

David Koechner courtesy photo

SIMI VALLEY – Actor and comedian David Koechner, 59, was arrested in Simi Valley on New Year's Eve day after a misdemeanor hit-and-run crash while allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Simi Valley Police Department Officer Casey Nicholson said the agency was first contacted about the accident at 2:10 p.m. near Cottonwood Drive and Prairie Ridge Court. A bystander reported seeing a silver SUV hit the center median before driving off, leaving both the vehicle and the median damaged, he said.

Shortly after, a patrol officer spotted the SUV near Tapo and Walnut streets. Nicholson said the driver was traveling on the wrong side of the road and the officer had to swerve around the SUV to avoid a collision.

The officer pulled over the vehicle and spoke to Koechner, who was the only person in the SUV, and who allegedly exhibited signs of alcohol intoxication. A breathalyzer test showed a blood alcohol content of 0.12, approximately 1.5 times the legal limit, authorities said.

Koechner was arrested on suspicion of two misdemeanors: driving under the influence of alcohol and hit and run. He was cited and released from county jail with a court date set for March 30, according to jail records. No injuries were reported.

Koechner is a comedic actor who appeared on "Saturday Night Live" and is best known for his roles as Todd Packer on "The Office" and Champ Kind in the "Anchorman" film series.

Unlawful pesticide sales lead to $625k settlement

SANTA PAULA – An agricultural supply company in Santa Paula agreed to a $625,000 settlement over unlawful pesticide sales, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko's office said.

Fruit Growers Supply, which has a retail location at 980 W. Telegraph Road, sold restricted pesticides to non-permitted users 317 times between January 2019 and November 2020, the DA's office said. The company has corporate offices in Valencia and other locations around the state, but unlawful pesticide sales were found only at the Santa Paula site, said Senior Deputy DA Karen Wold, who handled the case.

The sales involved pesticides that are restricted by the state of California and can only be sold to permitted users. A copy of the buyer's permit is supposed to be collected before the sale. Permits for certified commercial and private applicators are issued by the Ventura County Agricultural Commissioner.

At the Santa Paula site, multiple employees bypassed an internal computer program that alerted personnel to the pending sale of restricted pesticides, according to the DA's office.

The multi-agency investigation found restricted materials unlawfully sold included the fumigant Fumitoxin, anticoagulant rodenticide Contrac Blox, poisonous herbicide Gramaxone, strychnine-based rodenticide Martin's Gopher Bait 50 and restricted weed killers.

The pesticides require users to notify the ag commissioner's office 24 hours before use so the agency can evaluate weather conditions and locations of schools, homes, hospitals and livestock.

State wildlife officials have found the presence of Contrac Blox in a high percentage of wildlife deaths in recent years, including mountain lions, bobcats and raptors, prosecutors noted. The poison is acutely toxic, with a fatal dose possible from a single feeding.

Fruit Growers Supply accepted responsibility for the breakdowns in its internal control systems, prosecutors said, and pledged to work with the ag commissioner's office to make sure unlawful pesticide sales don't happen again. The settlement includes a permanent injunction that requires the company to comply with relevant laws.

Of the $625,000 settlement, $315,000 will go to the California Department of Pesticide Regulation for its pesticide regulation program. Another $310,000 will cover civil penalties for unlawful business practices. From the sum for civil penalties, $100,000 will go toward a supplemental environmental project for the National Park Service Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. The park service will use the funds for wildlife research, monitoring and protection efforts, including protecting declining mountain lion populations harmed by pesticide poisoning.

“The protection of wildlife is critical to the preservation of the environment," Nasarenko said in a statement. "Our office will continue to hold those accountable who don’t follow the law and consequently put our unique Ventura County environmental communities at risk.”

Jail visit ban extended

VENTURA COUNTY – Ventura County Sheriff's authorities have extended a temporary ban on in-person visits at the county's two largest jail facilities as COVID-19 infection rates remain high.

The extension affects both the main jail, next to sheriff's headquarters at 800 S. Victoria Ave. in Ventura, and Todd Road Jail outside Santa Paula at 600 Todd Road.

Over the past week, a spike in coronavirus cases has affected inmates at both facilities, officials said.

As of Tuesday, 117 inmates had tested positive, said Cmdr. Mark Franke on Wednesday, referring to the most recent numbers available. Of those inmates, 21 were housed at the main jail and 96 at the Todd Road facility.

No COVID-infected inmates required hospital treatment as of Wednesday, Franke said. He was not aware of any who have needed hospitalization during the most recent outbreak, which began to impact detention operations last month.

The resurgent virus first led to a week-long quarantine of the Todd Road population in mid-December, when personal visits were suspended for seven days. The suspension has been repeatedly extended, with the main jail quarantine added in late December as infections spread among the inmate population there.

The Todd Road site can house nearly 800 inmates. The main jail, which is located next to Ventura County Superior Court and is also called the pre-trial detention facility, can house about 890 people. As of Wednesday, the inmate population at both sites totaled about 1,100 people, according to Franke.

Inmate infections have bumped up in line with a spike in cases affecting the population countywide, officials said. The move is intended to slow spread of the virus and protect inmates, staff and local residents.

Attorneys can still make in-person professional visits.

You can visit inmates on video through the sheriff's website at venturasheriff.org under the "inmate information" link.

Jeremy Childs is a breaking news and public safety reporter covering the night shift for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached by calling 805-437-0208 or emailing jeremy.childs@vcstar.com. You can also find him on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Actor David Koechner arrested in Simi DUI, more news