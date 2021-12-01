Roundup: 74-year-old woman killed in Ventura crash, raw sewage spilled in T.O., more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Pedestrian dies day after crash

A 74-year-old woman died Monday from injuries she suffered when she was run over by a car a day earlier, according to the Ventura Police Department.

The crash was reported around 6:06 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Thompson Boulevard and Figueroa Street.

Through an investigation, police learned the woman was walking east in the 200 block of Thompson Boulevard when she was hit by a car backing out of a parking lot.

The impact knocked the woman over and trapped her under the vehicle, causing significant injuries. The victim succumbed to her injuries around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, according to police. Her identity was not released pending the notification of family by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Alcohol and drugs were determined to not be factors in the crash, nor was distracted driving, authorities said.

No arrests have been made in the case, and the investigation remains ongoing by the Ventura Police Department.

Sewage spill halted in open space

Roughly 20,000 gallons of raw sewage has spilled in an open space area near the 1100 block of Calle Las Trancas in Thousand Oaks, authorities reported this week.

The Thousand Oaks Public Works Department said the discharge was reported shortly after 2 p.m. on Nov. 26, according to a news release from the county's environmental health division. Initial estimates indicated 10 to 15 gallons of sewage was spilling per minute.

A blocked line reportedly caused the spill in the South Fork Arroyo Conejo Canyon area, according to the release. A crew reached the hard-to-access spot and stopped the flow around 7 p.m. on Nov. 26, but sometime later, sewage started spilling again. Additional work again stopped the flow around noon on Nov. 27.

In addition to the discharge onto the ground, an unknown amount of sewage spilled into South Fork Arroyo Conejo Creek, officials said. Authorities have posted warning signs and advised the public to avoid contact with the area until those signs come down.

Moorpark teens accused of arson

Two Moorpark teenagers were arrested recently in connection with lighting a fire in a drainage ditch, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

The fire was reported around 4:33 p.m. on Nov. 24 in the 200 block of Moorpark Avenue in Moorpark.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and kept it contained to the drainage ditch. Fire investigators later reported the cause of the fire to be suspicious, eventually determining it was started as the result of arson due to an incendiary device.

A photo taken by a witness of the fire indicated multiple youths may have been involved in starting the fire, according to police.

One juvenile was arrested on Thursday, and a second was arrested on Monday. The15-year-old and the 16-year-old face the same charges of arson and possession of a destructive device. The juveniles were booked into the Ventura County Juvenile Justice Center.

An investigation remains ongoing with the Nov. 24 fire and several other Moorpark fires dating as far back as September in which the juveniles may also be tied.

