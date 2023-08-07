Roundup: 78-year-old hiker lost in Los Padres National Forest, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Hiker, 78, lost in wilderness

A 78-year-old hiker was still missing Sunday afternoon after getting lost a day earlier in a wilderness area west of Frazier Park, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said.

Balaji Keshava of Northridge went hiking at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the Chumash Wilderness in the Los Padres National Forest, but became separated from his companions around 3:20 p.m., officials said. Search and rescue personnel looked for him throughout the night, but he had not been located as of late Sunday afternoon.

The man last seen in the Sawmill Mountain area said in a cell phone call around 5:30 p.m. Saturday that he was in good health with food and water, authorities said. The phone was operating but was losing power, Sheriff's Capt. Ryan Clark said.

Keshava is an experienced hiker, but was unprepared to stay out overnight, officials said.

He was described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. Keshava was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts and black shoes. He was carrying walking poles and a blue backpack, officials said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 805-654-9511.

Youth robbed, attacked

A youth was attacked and robbed late last week in Port Hueneme by six teenagers, police reported.

Officers said they responded around 8 p.m. Thursday to a report of a fight in the 2500 block of Bolker Drive, which is located south of Bolker Park and north of the Seabee Golf Course. They found a youth who had been struck with a baseball bat and knocked to the ground as well as robbed, police said.

Police did not describe what property had been taken from the youth to preserve the integrity of the investigation, Chief Michael Federico said Sunday.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated at the scene, police said.

There were no suspects in custody as of Sunday.

The assailants were described as males around 14 to 15 years of age. One was described as a white male with blond hair who was wearing a Dallas Cowboys football jersey. Another was a Latino male wearing a "Mexico Streetwise" hoodie, according to police. Officers said the other suspects were wearing black clothing.

Individuals with information on the robbery are asked to contact Detective Supervisor Baltazar Tapia at btapia@cityofporthueneme.org or 805-986-6619.

These items may be updated.

