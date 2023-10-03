Roundup: Alleged purse-snatch suspects arrested, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

2 arrested in purse snatch incident

Camarillo authorities arrested two men last week who they say forcefully grabbed a woman's purse and later used her credit cards for purchases.

The woman had been standing near her vehicle in the 5000 block of Verdugo Way around 8:20 a.m. Friday with her purse slung over her shoulder, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, which is contracted to provide police services in Camarillo.

One of the suspects approached and grabbed the victim's purse, authorities said, but she kept her grip on it and was pulled to the ground. The suspect reportedly continued to pull the purse, dragging the victim on the ground, before he was able to take control of it. The victim suffered minor injuries, officials said.

The suspect ran to a waiting vehicle with the second suspect at the wheel and the two drove off. Deputies, meanwhile, learned of a prior theft from a vehicle on Mariposa Place with a matching description of the suspect vehicle.

During the investigation, the robbery victim received text alerts from her bank regarding fraudulent transactions on her stolen card at a Camarillo Shell gas station and a Target store in Ventura.

Ventura Police Department officers assisted with a search near the Target, where a motorcycle officer spotted the suspect vehicle. The two men, age 23 and 31 and both described as transient, were detained in the 4400 block of Copland Drive.

Surveillance video from the Shell and Target locations confirmed the suspects used the credit cards from the stolen purse, according to the sheriff's account. A search of the vehicle uncovered evidence connecting the suspects to the robbery and theft from the vehicle.

In addition, the suspect vehicle had been reported stolen out of Redondo Beach.

During the arrest, one of the suspects had pepper spray as well as an felony arrest warrant from Kern County, authorities said. The two were arrested on suspicion of several felonies and booked into the main jail in Ventura. They remained in custody Tuesday with total bail set at $295,000 for the alleged purse-grabber and $120,000 for the other man, jail records showed.

Man allegedly robs 2 at knifepoint

A 25-year-old Fillmore man was arrested Monday night after allegedly stealing from victims he threatened with a knife in Fillmore, the Ventura County Sheriff's office reported.

The incident took place around 8:45 p.m. when the suspect followed two victims as they walked from a bus stop on Santa Clara Street to the corner of Central Avenue.

The suspect brandished a knife as he approached, authorities said, and demanded the victims' belongings, including one of their cell phones. He then fled.

A witness who called 911 provided a detailed description of the suspect, was found by Fillmore deputies and subsequently identified by the victims.

The suspect had a pocket knife and the stolen property in his possession, sheriff's officials said. He was arrested on suspicion of robbery and brandishing a weapon in a threatening matter and was booked into county jail, where he remained Tuesday in lieu of $250,00 bail, jail records showed.

Simi police arrest 3 youths found in stolen vehicle

Simi Valley police arrested three youths Saturday night in connection with a vehicle stolen from Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department alerted Simi authorities around 9 p.m. of a possible stolen Kia Soul in the city. Simi officers found the vehicle in the 3800 block of Stell Drive with three male suspects inside, according to the Simi Valley Police Department. The youths ranged in age from 14 to 16. One was from Los Angeles and the other two from Simi Valley, police said.

During their investigation, Simi Valley officers later discovered two of the juveniles had allegedly been involved with a robbery at knifepoint in the LA area. The knife and stolen property from the robbery were recovered by police.

The three juveniles were booked into Ventura County juvenile hall on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Items may be updated.

