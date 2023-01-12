Roundup: Arrest made in stolen cockatoo case, more local news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Grand theft charge in stolen bird case

Authorities have arrested and charged a suspect in connection with the theft of a popular cockatoo from the Steckel Park aviary outside Santa Paula.

Julie, a 35-year-old male cockatoo initially thought to be female, was recovered safely after caretakers saw he was missing early on Jan. 4. The umbrella cockatoo, known for greeting visitors with phrases in English and Spanish, is worth an estimated $2,500, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Caretakers John and Cathy Eckert previously told the Star they found an entire side of the aviary's thick wire cut open and the bird missing during a pre-dawn check. News of Julie's plight quickly spread in news accounts and social media.

An anonymous tip called into Ventura County Crime Stoppers provided a valuable lead that morning, sheriff's officials said.

Julie the cockatoo was stolen from the aviary at Steckel Park in early January and recovered safely. A suspect was arrested Tuesday night,

By afternoon, detectives contacted the suspect, Santa Paula resident Michael Wear, 35, in the 400 block of Blanchard Avenue. Authorities found evidence allegedly confirming Wear had stolen the cockatoo.

The bird was later rescued from where it was being held by a nearby acquaintance after detectives developed more leads. Julie was soon returned, unharmed, to his Steckel Park caretakers.

An arrest warrant was issued Monday. On Tuesday night, Santa Paula Police Department detectives arrested Wear at his Blanchard Avenue residence.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office has charged Wear with grand theft and grand theft of a domestic fowl, both felonies, along with several special allegations, including prior strikes. Wear was subsequently released from county jail on a $10,000 bail bond. No plea has yet been entered in the case.

Wear is slated for a bail hearing Friday afternoon in room 13 of Ventura County Superior Court.

Authorities ID motorcyclist killed on Hwy 33

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office released the name of a motorcycle rider who died in a crash on Highway 33 above Ojai on Friday.

Clyde Crone, 27, was an Oxnard resident, the agency said Wednesday.

Crone had been riding a 2014 Yamaha southbound on the rural highway near the north fork of Matilija Creek, according to the California Highway Patrol. At about 2:45 p.m., he reportedly crossed over solid double-yellow lines and hit a passenger car traveling northbound, the CHP reported. He was declared dead at the scene.

Two adults and two children in the car, all from Claremont, were not seriously injured, authorities said.

An online obituary for Crone says he was from Mechanicsville, Virginia and was a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy. He had served for nearly six years after graduating from the Virginia Military Institute in 2017 and had recently been stationed at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. The obituary said Crone had traveled across the U.S. with his father visiting national parks before starting the new post. A funeral service will be held in Virginia on Sunday.

Officials nab suspected cat burglar

A Burbank man has been arrested on suspicion of multiple burglaries at homes in Moorpark and Simi Valley, Ventura County Sheriff’s officials said.

Detectives suspect that the 28-year-old man burglarized six different homes in Moorpark within two blocks of each other in a two-week period in the latter part of December. He also is suspected of another burglary in Simi Valley’s Wood Ranch neighborhood, where local police arrested him Dec. 28.

He has been arrested in connection with three of the Moorpark burglaries and the heist in Simi Valley, although other potential charges are pending, Detective Sgt. Kevin Lynch said.

In several of the six burglaries in Moorpark, the victims’ credit cards were taken and used, Lynch said.

Lynch classifies the arrested man as a “cat burglar” because he allegedly entered the homes quietly without causing much of a disturbance, in contrast with obvious burglaries in which perpetrators smash sliding glass doors and ransack residences.

He has been booked into county jail and was being held Wednesday in lieu of $150,000 bond. He has pleaded not guilty to several charges filed so far by prosecutors.

