Roundup: Arrest in triple shooting in Ventura, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Arrest in Ventura shootings

VENTURA — Authorities in Ventura have arrested a man in connection with a shooting Monday afternoon that injured three people, two of them critically.

Glandros June, 26, was arrested Tuesday evening in Thousand Oaks after investigators processed evidence and executed several search warrants, according to the Ventura Police Department. He was arrested on suspicion of three counts of attempted murder and a felony firearms offense and remained in Ventura County jail in lieu of $1.25 million bail as of Wednesday afternoon, jail records showed.

The incident was reported around 4:20 p.m. Monday at an industrial park in the 2700 block of Sherwin Avenue. The site is on the west side of Johnson Drive in a mixed commercial and residential area tucked between Johnson and Highway 101.

Police said an altercation involving the suspect and victims broke out inside one of the businesses and moved outside. June allegedly fired multiple rounds. Two of the victims, a male and a female, were struck in the torso and taken to Ventura County Medical Center with injuries considered life-threatening, according to police. Another female was struck in the arm and taken to Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

An industrial park in the 2700 block of Sherwin Avenue in Ventura, where three people were shot Monday afternoon. Police arrested a suspect Tuesday evening.

No update was available on the condition of the victims Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect fled before police arrived. Authorities said the incident did not appear random.

At the time of Monday's incident, June was out on bail for an assault with a deadly weapons charge and a firearms offense, police officials said.

In a separate case, he was previously charged by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office with multiple felonies in connection with a shooting in February 2021 in the parking lot of the Walmart on North Rose Avenue in Oxnard. The incident injured a 19-year-old man. June, whose last name is listed as June Jr. in the Oxnard case, has pleaded not guilty to the charges, with the case still active in Ventura County Superior Court, court records show.

Story continues

Inmates violated jail accounts, officials say

VENTURA COUNTY — Two female inmates allegedly accessed financial accounts of dozens of other inmates in an identity theft scheme, according to Ventura County Sheriff's officials.

Deputies at the Todd Road Jail facility outside Santa Paula started investigating last month after PIN thefts — personal identification numbers and related information used to access funds — involving multiple inmate accounts. More than 50 inmates in the county jail system had accounts compromised, officials said.

More local news: Day after fire destroys Camarillo hotel under construction, owner resolves to 'rebuild'

The investigation led them to a Santa Paula woman, 26, and an Oxnard woman, 19. While the older woman was incarcerated at the Todd Road site, officials allege, she conspired with the younger inmate to get personal information needed to carry out the identity theft. The teen relayed the information to the older woman, who reportedly made purchases using other inmates' identities.

On April 7, with help from Moorpark investigators and the sheriff's gang unit, the Todd Road deputies found the younger woman in Oxnard and served a search warrant at her residence. The search turned up evidence related to the crimes, authorities said. The two, who are both currently in custody on unrelated matters, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and identity theft.

Pedestrian identified

VENTURA — Authorities have identified the man who died after being struck by a car early Sunday in Ventura.

Maximillian S. Soroko, 30, was a Santa Clarita resident, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

Soroko had been crossing Thompson Boulevard near Ash Street around 12:30 a.m. when he was hit by a silver car, according to Ventura Police Department officials. He died at the scene. The driver left before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Chris Wilson at 805-339-4366.

Arrest in fatal August hit-and-run

OXNARD — Police arrested a 20-year-old Oxnard man Wednesday in connection with a fatal incident in August involving a pedestrian.

The collision took place around 4 a.m. on Aug. 27 as 76-year-old Manuel Ramirez Diaz walked across Ventura Road at Bay Boulevard, north of Channel Islands Boulevard. Diaz, who was in the crosswalk, was hit by a 2018 Ford Mustang traveling southbound on Ventura Road, according to the Oxnard Police Department. He died at the scene.

The 20-year-old driver initially left the scene but later returned. Authorities initially said speed did not appear to be a contributing factor. At the time of the incident, officials were also investigating whether the driver's initial departure from the scene would bring a criminal charge.

On Wednesday, Oxnard officials announced the driver's arrest and said he had been speeding when he allegedly hit Diaz, then fled the scene.

He was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and hit-and-run collision resulting in death. The Star generally does not name suspects until they have been charged by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Arrest in Ventura triple shooting, more news