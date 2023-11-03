Roundup: Arrests in Hueneme, Thousand Oaks; shelter in place issued in Moorpark, more

Here is a roundup of recent incidents in Ventura County:

3 nabbed, 1 flees after stolen vehicle spotted in Port Hueneme

Port Hueneme police arrested three people Thursday morning after spotting a parked vehicle believed to be stolen.

Four people were in the SUV in the 300 block of East Port Hueneme Road, and all fled on foot before officers could talk to them, according to the Port Hueneme Police Department.

Officers caught two of the people at a nearby hotel parking lot and a third at a nearby shopping center.

The fourth person got away, police said. He was described as a light-skinned Hispanic with a slim build. He was wearing a black hat, black sweatshirt and black pants, Port Hueneme police said.

A 22-year-old Port Hueneme man was arrested on suspicion of possession of felony tools and had a warrant for his arrest that did allow him bail. A 25-year-old Oxnard woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of burglary tools and receiving or possessing a stolen vehicle. A 35-year-old man, described as homeless, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. They were booked in Ventura County jail, police said.

Port Hueneme police said the investigation into some of the goods found in the vehicle was ongoing.

Shelter-in-place issued near Moorpark High

An hourlong shelter-in-place order near Moorpark High School was trigged after a person fled police after a traffic stop, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. near the intersection of Buttercreek Road and Los Angeles Avenue, according to Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Greg Gibson. The sheriff's office provides police services in Moorpark.

Moorpark High and Mountain Meadows 21st Century Learning Academy, a nearby public K-5 school, both issued shelter in place orders, according to messages posted to social media by Moorpark Unified School District. Dan Wolowicz, a district spokesperson, said the pair were the only district schools affected.

Mountain Meadows lifted its order around 3 p.m. while Moorpark High released students at 3:30 p.m., the regular end of the school day. Neither campus was under immediate threat, according to the posts.

Gibson said the shelter in place was issued because of the proximity of the chase to the high school.

The passenger fled the a vehicle, which had pulled over for an alleged traffic violation. The passenger was wanted on a non-violent warrant out of Ventura County, he said. The driver stayed at the scene without issue.

The sheriff's office brought in a K-9 and drone to search for the person who was not found, Gibson said. The shelter-in-place order was lifted after about 80 minutes, he said.

Crews put out fire near west Ventura

A vegetation fire in near west Ventura early Thursday morning reached 1 ½ acres before crews put it out.

The blaze broke out around 3:10 a.m. near near Shell and Mill Canyon roads in an unincorporated area near the Ventura River, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Crews were joined by a helicopter and hand crews to fight the blaze. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported, said firefighter Andy VanSciver, a spokesman for county fire.

It was the second, early morning fire in the Ventura area.

Another vegetation fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. Thursday near Community Park on Kimball Road in east Ventura. Ventura Fire responded to the blaze in an open space described as a barranca lined with trees.

While the fire scorched only about an area of 100-feet-by-200-feet, flames reached 100 feet because of the eucalyptus trees around the swath of land.

2 arrested after pursuit from T.O.

Two Los Angeles-area men were arrested early Thursday morning after a pursuit from Thousand Oaks that ended with a patrol vehicle rear-ending the fleeing car, authorities said.

The chase started near Westlake and Thousand Oaks boulevards after a Thousand Oaks officer with information about a possible commercial burglary saw a vehicle believed associated with incident, according to Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Greg Gibson. Thousand Oaks contracts police services with the sheriff's office.

The vehicle hopped on Highway 101 and headed south, but the pursuit ended when the car abruptly stopped and the patrol car struck it. Gibson said no injuries were reported.

Deputies arrested two men from Compton and booked them into Ventura County jail.

The first man was arrested on suspicion of felony conspiracy to commit a crime and receiving stolen property along with misdemeanors, according to jail records. He was also held on an out-of-county warrant. His bail was set at $70,000.

The second man was arrested on suspicion of multiple misdemeanor and felony offenses, including evading arrest, receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit a crime, jail records show. He is also being held on two out-of-county warrants. His bail was set at $120,000.

Both men are scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court Monday afternoon.

Pursuit in Camarillo ends with 1 transported to hospital

A driver believed to be under the influence crashed into another vehicle in Camarillo Thursday night, sending one person to the hospital, authorities said.

Camarillo police responded to the area of Lewis Road and Ventura Boulevard before 9 p.m. on multiple reports of a possible drunken driver, said Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Greg Gibson. The sheriff's office is contracted to perform police services in Camarillo.

Multiple witnesses said the man was under the influence of alcohol and had left the Twisted Oak Tavern in the 2400 block of Ventura Boulevard in Camarillo, said Sheriff's Capt. William Hutton.

Officers found the vehicle and tried to pull the driver over, Gibson said. The driver failed to yield and the officers pursued the vehicle on Lewis Road. The driver continued on and ultimately struck a second vehicle at Las Posas and Upland roads, the sheriff's captain said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 67-year-old man, ran a red light before he struck the second vehicle, Hutton said. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries, Hutton said.

These reports may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Arrests in Hueneme, T.O.; shelter in place issued in Moorpark, more