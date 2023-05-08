Roundup: Attic fire damages Ventura eatery, CHP responds to wrong-way driver, more

Here's a roundup of recent incidents from Ventura County agencies:

Early morning fire damages restaurant

Ventura city firefighters put out a fire at The Original Pizza Chief restaurant on Ventura’s Main Street early Monday morning.

The fire was reported at 5:56 a.m. at 1612 E. Main St., said Ventura Fire Battalion Chief Jeremy Henderson. It was quickly extinguished but still caused significant damage, he said.

“It was a small fire that got into the attic,” he said. Traffic on Main Street in the area was shut down for about 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire is unknown and an investigator was still on scene about 8:45 a.m. Monday.

CHP makes arrest after reports of wrong-way driver

A 22-year-old Ventura man was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly driving the wrong way on Highway 101 between Oxnard and Ventura, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said officers received calls shortly before 2 a.m. about a driver headed north in southbound lanes starting around Oxnard Boulevard.

A CHP officer saw the vehicle and tried to forcibly stop it. The patrol car clipped the driver's side of the vehicle but it entered the center median and continued north, according to the CHP.

A second driver headed southbound in the fast lane saw the wrong-way driver, swerved to avoid him and went off the highway near Telephone Road, the CHP said. The second driver suffered minor injuries.

Undeterred, the wrong-way driver continued north toward Highway 33 but when he tried to turn through the center median, the car became disabled, the CHP said. Ventura County Sheriff's deputies and other CHP officers also assisted in the incident.

The man was arrested and booked into Ventura County Jail on suspicion of DUI and driving the wrong way on a freeway causing injury, according to CHP.

The driver has since been released from custody, jail records show. He is slated to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on May 22.

Man arrested after alleged attempt to spray paint officer

Ventura police arrested a 29-year-old Oxnard man early Sunday morning after officers said they spotting him tagging the wall of a thrift shop in the city's downtown, officers said.

The Ventura Police Department said shortly before 12:30 a.m. officers first saw the man spray a security camera to the business before taking the spray paint to the wall. When police confronted the man, he fled and then tried to spray the paint on one of the officer's face, police said.

The officer deflected the spray paint and took the man into custody, authorities said. The officer was not injured.

The man was booked into Ventura County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism, felony aggravated assault with a caustic substance and misdemeanor resisting arrest, Ventura police said.

The man was released by Sunday afternoon, jail records show. He is expected to appear in Ventura County Superior Court May 22.

