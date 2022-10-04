Roundup: Bank robbery in Camarillo, Simi Valley burglary suspects sought

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Bank robbery under investigation

CAMARILLO — Ventura County Sheriff's deputies investigated a bank robbery in Camarillo Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported around 11:37 a.m. at Citibank, 430 Arneill Road.

The male suspect fled the bank after reportedly collecting an undisclosed sum and remained outstanding as of 2 p.m. No injuries were reported. Deputies searched the surrounding area with a helicopter crew and K-9 unit but were unable to locate the suspect.

No other information was immediately available.

This item will be updated.

Simi police continue search for burglary suspects

SIMI VALLEY — Authorities in Simi Valley continue to search for two male suspects allegedly involved in multiple burglary incidents in the city's northeast area over the weekend.

Five incidents were reported around 3 a.m. Sunday in the Montaire Estates community near Flanagan and Indian Terrace drives, according to the Simi Valley Police Department.

The two suspects reportedly entered two homes and stole items from inside, the department said.

Three other homeowners said the suspects trespassed in their backyards and tried unsuccessfully to break into their homes.

One suspect wore all black clothing, a red baseball cap and a dark neck gaiter and face mask, surveillance images released by the agency showed. The other wore black pants, a green sweatshirt, a red baseball cap and a white neck gaiter and face mask.

As of midday Tuesday, neither suspect had been apprehended, police officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's detective tip line at 805-583-6984.

Items may be updated.

