Roundup: Barricade impacts Oxnard school, fire chars vacant home

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Barricade arrest near elementary school

OXNARD – Police arrested a barricaded suspect wanted for an outstanding warrant early Tuesday morning in an incident that impacted a nearby elementary school.

The warrant was served shortly after 7 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Date Street. The man being served refused to exit the home, according to Oxnard Police Department officials, prompting arrival of additional officers.

The police activity affected traffic at nearby McKinna Elementary School, 1600 S. N St., prompting the school to delay opening until 10 a.m. Students already on campus were under supervision in the school cafeteria prior to the delayed start time.

Around 9:25 a.m., the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody. No additional details were immediately available Tuesday morning.

Fire burns down vacant home

VENTURA –The Ventura Fire Department knocked down a fire in a vacant home early Tuesday.

The blaze was reported at 4:21 a.m. in a back house along the 200 block of Thompson Avenue.

Firefighters extinguished the fire before it spread to nearby buildings, officials said. The residence was unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

The cause was determined to be from discarded smoking materials. No arrests had been made, fire officials said.

