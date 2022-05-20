Roundup: Body found near Lake Casitas, former congressman's gate struck, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Body found near Lake Casitas

VENTURA COUNTY — Authorities investigated the discovery of a body early Thursday along a remote stretch of Highway 150 as it curves behind Lake Casitas.

The decomposed body was found shortly after 2 a.m. near the U.S. Forest Service fire station, said Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Steve Michalec.

Investigators with the sheriff's major crimes unit ultimately found no evidence of foul play, Michalec said. Sheriff's officials were unable to identify the body, he said.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the person and determine the cause of death, he said. As of midday Friday, no other information was available.

Hit-and-run driver damages gate on former congressman's street

SIMI VALLEY — The entrance to a gated community in Simi Valley that is home to former Rep. Elton Gallegly was damaged by a hit-and-run driver early Friday, authorities said, preventing residents from getting in and out for a time.

The incident was reported around 4 a.m., when a sedan reportedly crashed into the gate from inside the small community on Vista Hermosa Drive.

Simi Valley Police Department officials initially labeled the incident as vandalism, but further investigation during daylight revealed it appeared to be a hit-and-run, said Sgt. Bryan Samples.

Gallegly, the Simi Valley Republican who served as congressman from 1987 to 2013, said the damage left residents unable to enter or leave.

“Someone had gotten inside the gate," Gallegly said in a phone interview. "They had the code."

It appeared the driver was going too fast for the gate to open, he said, and the person hit the middle of the gate head-on, knocking it off the track.

A neighbor heard the crash and ran outside where he reportedly saw two people trying to move the gate enough to get the car through, Gallegly said. When the neighbor returned after running inside to get his phone, the car was gone.

Samples said it may have been a delivery driver. Police were continuing to investigate Friday.

Grossman arraignment continued

LOS ANGELES COUNTY — The arraignment for Hidden Hills resident Rebecca Grossman, who is accused of fatally hitting two boys crossing the street in Westlake Village in September 2020, was continued to June 3.

Grossman appeared at the Van Nuys courthouse Friday morning with attorney James Hobson and her husband, plastic surgeon Peter Grossman. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Joseph Brandolino presided over the hearing, with L.A. County Deputy District Attorney Ryan Gould agreeing to the postponement.

Earlier this month, Grossman was ordered to stand trial for the alleged hit-and-run collision that killed brothers Mark Iskander, 11, and Jacob Iskander, 8.

Grossman remains out of custody on $2 million bail.

Police talk man off roof

PORT HUENEME — Police officers in Port Hueneme negotiated for hours with a man who refused to come down from the roof of two-story office suite Thursday morning.

The man, 43, reportedly threw concrete roof shingles at officers and parked cars during the incident, according to the Port Hueneme Police Department.

Officers had responded around 6:40 a.m. to a disturbance call near the Hueneme Bay Shopping Center at Ventura Road and Channel Islands Boulevard. The man, described as transient, was already on the roof.

Port Hueneme police officers spoke with a man on a roof for several hours Thursday and ultimately talked him down. He had thrown roof tiles during the incident, prompting a vandalism arrest.

Officers requested a Ventura County crisis team and an ambulance crew as they spoke to him for several hours, according to the police account. He reportedly tore off roof tiles and threw them down during the encounter.

Police eventually talked him down and took him into custody without further incident. He was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism as well as misdemeanor trespassing and resisting violations and remained in Ventura County jail Friday.

Separately, the Oxnard Police Department made a felony vandalism arrest this week after a 35-year-old man, described as transient, allegedly broke several storefront windows, including a police location.

The man, who was arrested Wednesday morning, reportedly used a rock to smash the window of the Oxnard police storefront at the CenterPoint Mall at 2687 Saviers Road. Authorities said he also broke a window at Las Islas Medical Center on West Channel Islands Boulevard on May 14 and, last month, a Wells Fargo Bank window on Saviers Road. Police said all of the acts were captured on surveillance video, leading to his arrest. He remained in jail custody Friday.

