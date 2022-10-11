Roundup: Body identified as missing Camarillo man, Oxnard building fire, more

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County and regional agencies:

Body identified as missing Camarillo man

Jose Velasquez

Human remains found in the Santa Monica Mountains were identified as a Camarillo man who had been reported missing in July, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The body was found on Oct. 3 in a hiking area of the Santa Monica Mountains within Los Angeles County. They were identified Friday as Jose Antonio Velasquez, 35, of Camarillo, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Coroner's Office.

Velasquez had been last seen on July 27 and was reported missing on July 30. His van was found parked in the 1600 block of Rancho Conejo Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.

Velasquez's cause and manner of death are unknown pending the autopsy results from the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office.

The case is under investigation by the Ventura County Sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau. Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Jeff Jacobs at 805-385-5726.

Abandoned building fire in Oxnard

The Oxnard Fire Department extinguished a fire in an abandoned building on the southeast corner of the city early Monday morning.

The fire was initially reported at 3:22 a.m. in the 5500 block of Cypress Road within the Cypress Gardens neighborhood.

Battalion Chief John Ceceña said the building was heavily boarded up and a known location for transients, but a search of the building found it unoccupied during the fire.

Crews remained on scene for over two hours, removing bars and plywood over windows to access the building and extinguish the blaze. By 6:30 a.m., firefighters cleared the scene.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Man accused of selling drugs near Oxnard elementary school

A 45-year-old Oxnard man was arrested Thursday after he was suspected of selling drugs near an elementary school, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

Story continues

Detectives first received a tip in September about a man selling drugs near an unspecified elementary school in the Cal-Gisler neighborhood of the city.

At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, investigators detained the suspect after investigators pulled over his vehicle. He was found to have an outstanding arrest warrant for drug sales and was taken into custody.

A warrant search was later conducted at the suspect's residence in the 200 block of East Hemlock Street, during which an unspecified amount of methamphetamine was seized, along with a blank gun and evidence of drug sales, authorities said.

The suspect was booked into county jail on suspicion of multiple counts of possessing a controlled substance for sale and his bail was set at $160,000, according to online jail records.

Items seized during a narcotics search warrant Thursday in the 200 block of East Hemlock Street in Oxnard.

Brush fire reaches 80% containment

An 85-acre brush fire burning in a remote area of northern Ventura County reached 80% containment on Monday morning.

The fire was first reported at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the Rose Valley area of Los Padres National Forest.

Los Padres Fire Department spokesman Andrew Madsen said the fire has shown no growth since Saturday.

No structures were threatened in the area, but several recreation areas and trails will be closed for the week as fire crews work to eliminate any hot spots, Madsen said.

Jeremy Childs is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at 805-437-0208, jeremy.childs@vcstar.com, and on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Human remains identified as missing Camarillo man Jose Velasquez