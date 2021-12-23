Roundup: Body in LA homicide found in Simi, chimney fire in Ventura, more

Homicide case crosses county lines

SIMI VALLEY — Simi Valley police officers assisted the Los Angeles Police Department with the arrest of a homicide suspect early Thursday morning after the man allegedly transported the body to a Simi neighborhood.

LAPD officials contacted the Simi Valley Police Department around 2 a.m. to let the local department know they were coming into the city to investigate a homicide reported in the Van Nuys neighborhood of LA's San Fernando Valley.

About an hour later, the LAPD told local police they found the suspect's vehicle in the 1500 block of Patricia Avenue in Simi Valley. The block is south of Los Angeles Avenue, between Erringer Road and First Street.

A woman in her 50s was found dead with a stab wound inside the car trunk, LAPD officials said.

For local stories that matter, subscribe today.

The suspect, a man, had allegedly driven from Van Nuys to the home of a Simi Valley relative, police officials from both agencies said. Los Angeles police arrested him at the residence in connection with the woman's death, officials said.

LAPD investigators returned to Van Nuys to continue their investigation while Simi police stayed with the vehicle until it was towed away, said Officer Casey Nicholson, a spokesman for the Simi Valley department.

No other injuries were reported and there was no remaining threat to Simi Valley residents, Nicholson said.

No additional details were immediately available.

Chimney fire displaces three

VENTURA — Firefighters from multiple agencies put out a residential fire in Ventura late Wednesday night that started in the structural surrounding of a fireplace chimney, officials said.

A residential fire late Wednesday night on Seahorse Court in Ventura started from radiated heat in the structural surrounding of a fireplace chimney, fire officials said, displacing several adults.

The fire broke out shortly after 11:20 p.m. in the 900 block of Seahorse Court, a cul-de-sac west of Harbor Boulevard near the Ventura Keys.

Ventura City Fire Department crews found the fire growing inside an occupied home and launched an aggressive attack that stopped the blaze from spreading to surrounding homes, officials said. Firefighters from Oxnard and Ventura County assisted.

Story continues

Three displaced adults were offered housing support from local Red Cross representatives. No injuries were reported.

The fire originated from radiated heat in the fireplace chimney enclosure, Ventura City fire officials said.

More local news: Barricaded man arrested after standoff, jail visit ban extended, more news

Capt. Brian McGrath of the Ventura County Fire Department said newer-style fireplaces, known as "zero clearance" fireplaces, use metal flues surrounded by a wood structure to channel heat and smoke from the firebox to the outdoors. The structures are susceptible to damage that allows smoke and embers to enter the space between the wood structure and the flue, he said.

Fire professionals recommend people have their fireplaces and chimneys cleaned and inspected annually, McGrath said.

Storm water contamination warning

VENTURA COUNTY — County environmental health officials warned local residents to avoid contact with storm water runoff and ocean water at all Ventura County beaches for 72 hours after current rainstorms end.

On Thursday, officials with the Ventura County Ocean Water Quality Monitoring Program said rainfall was significant enough to possibly create runoff with disease-carrying bacteria. In addition, runoff can also carry physical hazards, including submerged tree branches and logs, that could cause physical harm.

If you or your clothing does contact storm water runoff, wash thoroughly with soap and water, officials said.

Jeremy Childs is a breaking news and public safety reporter covering the night shift for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached by calling 805-437-0208 or emailing jeremy.childs@vcstar.com. You can also find him on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Body in LA homicide found in Simi Valley, more news