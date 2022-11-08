Roundup: Camarillo bank robbery suspects arrested, fire at Newbury Park hotel, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Camarillo bank robbery arrests

Two suspects were charged Monday with robbing a Camarillo bank last month, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The robbery occurred around 11:37 a.m. Oct. 4 at Citibank, 430 Arneill Road.

Witnesses reported a man entered the bank, demanded money from a teller, and took an unspecified amount of cash from the teller and a bank drawer. The man then ran out of the bank and entered a parked vehicle, which fled the scene.

Deputies searched the area but did not find any suspects. Over the course of the next month, multiple agencies investigated the robbery, including the FBI.

The two suspects were eventually identified as a 36-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both of Los Angeles. Deputies served a warrant search in the 100 block of South Burlington Avenue to seize additional evidence in the case. The 36-year-old male suspect was later found to have been booked into county jail for an unrelated case.

Deputies arrested the female suspect Thursday on suspicion of second-degree robbery and booked her into county jail. On Monday, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office filed robbery charges against both suspects, who remain in custody in lieu of $160,000 bail for the man and $150,000 bail for the woman. Their next court date is scheduled for Nov. 17.

Fire knocked down at Newbury Park hotel

Firefighters responded to a fire inside a Newbury Park hotel room on Tuesday morning, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The fire was first reported at 7:43 a.m. at La Quinta Inn & Suites, 1320 Newbury Road.

Firefighters arrived to learn the fire was in a second-story hotel room and the smoke had activated the sprinkler system. The fire was declared knocked down by 8 a.m., authorities said.

The hotel room received minor damage from smoke and water, and the room directly below the fire also sustained water damage. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Story continues

Firefighters responded to a fire that broke out inside a Newbury Park hotel room on Tuesday morning.

Man suspected of child luring

A Newbury Park man was arrested last month on suspicion of attempting to lure an underage victim into sex, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation found that Lino Jahaziel Valle Corral, 44, had sent numerous messages to the victim offering to pay her money to perform sexual acts and pressuring her into sending nude photographs to him.

The victim, a Newbury Park resident, grew uncomfortable with the messages and reported them to law enforcement.

On Oct. 17, Corral was arrested on suspicion of child luring, sending harmful material and attempting extortion, all felony violations. Corral pleaded not guilty to the charges in Ventura County Superior Court and remains in custody at county jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Sheriff's Major Crimes Sexual Assault Unit and deputies believe there could be additional victims. Anyone who has information about Corral or the case, can call Detective Greg Webb at 805-371-8309.

Jeremy Childs is a general assignment reporter covering courts, crime and breaking news for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at 805-437-0208, jeremy.childs@vcstar.com, and on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Camarillo bank robbery arrests, Newbury Park hotel fire, more