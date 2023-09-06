Roundup: Camarillo man accused of stalking ex-friend; officials name woman killed by train

Camarillo man accused of stalking ex-friend

A Camarillo man who allegedly put a tracking device on a former friend's car was arrested last week on suspicion of felony stalking, authorities said.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said the victim suspected the 27-year-old man placed the device on the car, and sheriff's detectives said their investigation connected the man to the device. He also faces a misdemeanor for displaying a gun, court records show.

The man was arrested Thursday but has since been released from Ventura County jail.

The man appeared in Ventura County Superior Court Tuesday where he pleaded not guilty to both charges. He is scheduled to return to court Sept. 13 for an early disposition conference.

The man was also ordered to stay away from the victim and will be monitored by a probation officer, court records show.

Authorities ID woman killed by train in Somis

Authorities on Tuesday identified the woman who died after being struck by a train in Somis last week.

Margarita Maldonado Martinez's death Aug. 30 was ruled accidental by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office. The Port Hueneme woman died from multiple blunt-force injuries, the agency said.

The 25-year-old woman was walking to work in a nearby agricultural field around 7 a.m. in the 3100 block of Somis Road when a freight train hit her, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Martinez had been wearing a hoodie and scarves often worn by field workers for protection from dust and other elements, sheriff's officials said. Investigators did not find any evidence she had been wearing headphones.

Workers on the Union Pacific train saw the woman near the tracks and told investigators they sounded the horn for about 10 seconds. Martinez did not react even as coworkers saw the train approach and started yelling, sheriff's officials said.

The train had been traveling through the area at about 40 mph when it struck Martinez.

