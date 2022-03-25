Roundup: Car in officer-involved shooting found, Simi house fire, more Ventura County news

Ventura County Sheriff's investigators investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Thousand Oaks on March 19. Authorities found the suspect vehicle in Los Angeles County this week, though any suspects were still at large as of Friday.

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Suspect in officer-involved shooting case still at large

THOUSAND OAKS — Ventura County Sheriff's officials have retrieved the vehicle sought in an officer-involved shooting in Thousand Oaks on March 19.

But the suspect — or suspects — in the car were still at large as of Friday.

Sgt. Tim Lohman said the 2016 Nissan Sentra sedan was found in Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon. It had been reported stolen out of Los Angeles County.

Damage to the windows, which had bullet holes and shattered glass on the passenger side, indicate the deputy's fire struck the car, Lohman said.

Authorities are still analyzing evidence and don't yet know whether anyone in the vehicle was hit, he said. They also don't know whether anyone other than the driver was in the car.

The incident unfolded shortly after 5 a.m. on a Saturday when a Thousand Oaks deputy responded to reports of suspects possibly stealing a catalytic converter on Radcliffe Road. The sheriff's agency is contracted to provide police services in Thousand Oaks.

The Nissan driver fled when the deputy arrived, launching a pursuit onto nearby Rollings Avenue. The Nissan turned into a cul-de-sac on Rollings, where the deputy got out of his patrol vehicle.

The Nissan reportedly tried to ram the deputy, who fired at the car, authorities said. The deputy was not injured. A car parked on the street was hit by a patrol vehicle during the pursuit, officials previously said.

Lohman declined to provide additional details about the deputy on Friday, saying the agency was following traditional protocols following an officer-involved shooting.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. William Hutton at 805-765-0426.

Good Samaritan suffers smoke inhalation

SIMI VALLEY — A woman was transported by ambulance from the scene of a house fire in Simi Valley Friday afternoon after she stopped to check whether anyone was inside, officials said.

The fire in the two-story residence was reported shortly after 3:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of Haven Avenue, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. The block is on the north side of Royal Avenue, east of Erringer Road.

Crews arriving at the scene described finding a well-established fire and the smoke-inhalation victim. The fire was knocked down shorty after 3:45 p.m.

The woman had apparently been passing by the house when she saw and reported the fire, said county Fire Capt. Brian McGrath. She went into the house to look for people who may have been inside, he said, and suffered smoke inhalation.

Initial reports indicated she would be OK, McGrath said. No other injuries were reported.

One adult and two children were displaced. It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone was home when the fire broke out, McGrath said.

The cause is under investigation.

Victim in Highway 118 crash named

SIMI VALLEY — The Thousand Oaks man who died in a crash on Highway 118 in Simi Valley early Sunday has been identified.

Gabriel Pineda Toledo was 46, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

The single-vehicle accident happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday as Toledo drove a Ford Ranger pickup truck and hit a tree alongside the highway, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

First responders found the truck on its side on the westbound embankment, just east of Sequoia Avenue, CHP officials said. The cause remains under investigation.

Manner of death determined in train fatality

OXNARD — The death of a pedestrian hit by a Metrolink train in Oxnard Monday evening was found to be a suicide, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 7 p.m. near Oxnard Boulevard in the Wagon Wheel neighborhood, where the victim was found dead at the scene, according to Oxnard Fire Department officials.

The victim was a 38-year-old Oxnard woman, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office, which determines the cause and manner of death. The Star generally does not publish names of suicide victims.

If you're feeling despondent, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, for both English and Spanish speakers, can be reached at 800-273-8255 or suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Cause determined in Santa Paula Creek fatality

SANTA PAULA — The cause of death in a fatality in Santa Paula Creek late last year was released Friday by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

Valerio Mancilla Garcia, 45, of Santa Paula, died of blunt force head and spine injuries, the agency said.

A Ventura County firefighter on a ladder above Santa Paula Creek, where a man was found dead on Dec. 31.

The manner of death was listed as undetermined. The medical examiner's office generally categorizes the manner of death as natural, accident, suicide or homicide, if authorities are able to make a determination.

Garcia was reportedly found on the afternoon of Dec. 31 floating in the creek just south of the 17000 block of East Telegraph Road, according to Santa Paula police officials. At the time, his age was given as 27. Police described him as a homeless resident known to frequent the watershed area.

Firefighters launched a swift-water rescue team but found Garcia was already dead, authorities said at the time, adding there was no evidence of foul play.

Items may be updated if additional information becomes available.

