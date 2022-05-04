Roundup: Celery spill in Oxnard, alligator case resolved, more local news

A semitrailer spilled celery on the road after a collision with a minivan Tuesday that closed southbound Rose Avenue at Oxnard Boulevard for more than two hours.

Celery spill closes road

OXNARD — Traffic on southbound Rose Avenue was disrupted for hours Tuesday when a semitrailer loaded with celery spilled some of the vegetables onto the roadway during a collision, the Oxnard Police Department reported.

The accident at the intersection with Oxnard Boulevard was reported around 10:30 a.m. Police officials issued a warning to motorists that traffic would be "heavily impacted" for several hours during the investigation.

Cpl. Mike Wood with the department's traffic unit said the big rig had apparently been driving northbound on Oxnard Boulevard and a minivan had been traveling southbound on Rose. The streets intersect at an angle as Oxnard Boulevard cuts diagonally through the area south of Wooley Road.

An Oxnard police officer investigates an accident at Rose Avenue and Oxnard Boulevard Tuesday that spilled celery after a semitrailer and minivan collided. No one was injured, officials said.

One of the vehicles apparently ran a red light, but as of 2 p.m. the right-of-way issue was still being determined, Wood said.

The impact shifted the weight of the semi's load, sending wrapped packages of celery stalks onto the street.

No injuries were reported, Wood said. The road was opened around 1 p.m.

Man sentenced in alligator case

OXNARD — An Oxnard man pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing an alligator at a hearing in Ventura County Superior Court on Tuesday.

The reptile had been discovered during a probation search by the Oxnard Police Department in March 2021. Authorities had suspected the resident, Donny Askar, 45, may have had narcotics at his residence on Peninsula Road in Channel Islands Harbor, prompting the search.

Authorities reportedly found drugs including heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine. They also found a 4-foot alligator in an "unsafe and unsanitary enclosure that potentially allowed for its escape," according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

An Oxnard man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor for having a 4-foot alligator at his residence during a probation search in March 2021.

The reptile was initially described by police as an alligator, but California Department of Fish and Wildlife staff later said it was a crocodile. On Tuesday, prosecutors said the first description was correct.

Story continues

"We got to the bottom of it: It was an alligator," said Deputy DA George Brietigam.

Alligators are a restricted species under state law that require a permit from the Fish and Wildlife agency, prosecutors said, and Askar did not have a permit.

The alligator died after it was taken to a site that contracts with the state wildlife agency, Brietigam said.

Askar had originally been arrested on suspicion of felony animal cruelty and felony possession of drugs for sale. Tuesday's plea deal involved two misdemeanor charges for possessing the alligator and for drug possession. He was sentenced to 60 days jail and a year's probation.

Shootings under investigation

OXNARD — Oxnard authorities were investigating two unrelated shootings on Monday, one an accident that injured a teenage girl.

Oxnard Police Department officials became aware of the accidental shooting around 9:50 a.m. when they were dispatched to St. John's Regional Medical Center for a gunshot victim.

The 14-year-old girl had been shot once in the upper torso. She was later transferred to another local hospital in stable condition, authorities said.

Detectives determined the girl had been shot at her home in the 1200 block of Rubio Circle. The block is on the west side of Rose Avenue, opposite and slightly south of St. John's.

A family member had a handgun and was showing it to the teen when it discharged, striking her, according to police. The family member drove the girl to the nearby hospital. The incident remained under investigation, authorities said.

Later Monday, at 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of West Channel Islands Boulevard for a reported shooting victim. The block is east of Ventura Road, near the city boundary with Port Hueneme.

Officers found a 34-year-old Oxnard man down in the parking lot with a single gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital and said to be in stable condition.

Investigators found the victim had reportedly been in a verbal altercation with the suspect when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot at him, striking him once, according to police. The suspect fled in a vehicle.

Anyone with information on the Channel Islands Boulevard shooting is asked to contact Detective Carey Everhart at 805-486-6228 or carey.everhart@oxnardpd.org.

Items may be updated when new information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Celery spill in Oxnard, alligator case resolved, more news