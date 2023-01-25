Roundup: Chiefs appointed in Fillmore, Moorpark; gun-related arrest, more

New police chiefs appointed

Fillmore Police Chief Eduardo Malagon

Two captains in the county Sheriff's Office have been named as police chiefs in Fillmore and Moorpark.

Capt. Eduardo "Lalo" Malagon is assuming the command in Fillmore, where he succeeds Garo Kuredjian, who has been promoted to commander.

Malagon, 42, of Camarillo, is a lifelong resident of Ventura County and 23-year veteran of the sheriff's office. He has worked in detention, patrol, narcotics, gang crimes and other areas. Most recently he served as watch commander for patrol services.

Capt. Darin Hendren is assuming the chief's post in Moorpark.

He succeeds Victor Fazio, a sheriff's captain who has been promoted to assistant sheriff.

Hendren, 48, of Santa Paula, began working for the sheriff's office in the late 1990s. His assignments include work in county jails, court services, patrol and investigations. His most recent assignment was as captain of the sheriff's courts bureau.

Moorpark Police Chief Darin Hendren

Both men also worked in the sheriff's special crimes unit. That unit focuses on intelligence gathering, high-level narcotics cases and sophisticated organized crimes such as human trafficking, sheriff's spokesman Capt. Cameron Henderson said.

Henderson said city managers in the two cities picked the chiefs based on interviews with a number of captains selected by Sheriff Jim Fryhoff.

Man arrested, charged on firearms violations

An Oxnard man has been arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of several firearm violations, city police said.

Police said they apprehended the 22-year-old painter on an outstanding warrant for driving on a suspended license late last week and found rifles and multiple large-capacity ammunition magazines in his vehicle. Officers located him in the 300 block of South B Street, where he was sitting in a parked vehicle.

He was arrested in connection with the warrant as well as suspicion of 12 counts of firearms offenses, police records show. The latter included carrying a loaded firearm without being the registered owner, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing or transporting a machine gun, removing identifying information on firearms and possessing the ammunition magazines.

He is being held in lieu of $115,000 bail in the main county jail in Ventura. Prosecutors have filed charges on at least four weapons counts thus far, public records showed Tuesday.

Two-hour pursuit from Moorpark to Glendale ends in arrest

A 39-year-old man was arrested Tuesday following a two-hour, early-morning chase that began in Moorpark and ended in Glendale, county sheriff's officials said.

Sheriff's Capt. William Hutton said the man driving a Honda Fit refused to stop when ordered to do so around 3:30 a.m. by deputies in a sheriff's patrol car at northbound Highway 23 and Tierra Rejada Road. Then he traveled onto the nearby Highway 118, where the California Highway Patrol took over the chase in the Porter Ranch area, Hutton said.

Hutton said the CHP finally stopped the car around 5:30 a.m. in Glendale by using a technique that forces a fleeing vehicle to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop.

The Los Angeles County resident was booked into the county's main jail in Ventura on suspicion of felony evasion of law enforcement, Hutton said. He was being held on $50,000 bail.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Chiefs appointed in two cities, two-hour pursuit, more