Roundup: Child rapist gets 72-year sentence, Santa Ynez murder suspect sought, more

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County and regional agencies:

Man sentenced to 72 years for child sex crimes

VENTURA COUNTY — A 46-year-old man has been sentenced to 72 years to life in prison for sex crimes against three underage girls in Camarillo.

Ricco Rico, of Temecula, was sentenced Monday in Ventura County Superior Court. The case covered crimes that took place between 2008 and 2010.

Rico was previously convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, lewd acts on a child under 14, rape of a victim using alcohol, oral copulation of an intoxicated person and oral copulation by force.

Rico targeted each of the three victims, molesting two of them and raping the third, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office. All of the crimes took place in Camarillo.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy DA Courtney Lewis.

Home invasion robbery suspect caught

VENTURA — A 19-year-old Ventura man was arrested Sunday night after committing a suspected home invasion robbery, according to the Ventura Police Department.

The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. in a garage in the 6900 block of Gull Court.

Five people had been inside the garage with the door partially open. The suspect entered through the open door, pointed a handgun at the group and demanded money and property from them, police said. The victims obliged and the suspect fled with several items.

Shortly after the robbery, a single-vehicle crash was reported near Thille Street and Johnson Drive. Officers at the accident noticed the driver matched the description of the robbery suspect.

The suspect was found to have several items stolen from the victims and was arrested on suspicion of robbery and drug-related DUI.

Santa Barbara authorities seek murder suspect

Rylen Svane-Morris

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials are asking the public to report information about a homicide suspect who they say escaped arrest and is considered dangerous.

The homicide was reported around 4 a.m. Saturday on Jason Way in Santa Ynez.

After a man was found the home, deputies searched the area and identified the suspect as Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris, 26, of Lancaster.

Hours after the killing, a blue Chrysler minivan was reported stolen in the same area. Authorities believe Svane-Morris stole the vehicle after he allegedly committed the murder.

The minivan is a 2014 Town & Country model with the license plate 7GJW053. Svane-Morris is described as standing 5'11" tall and weighing 190 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes.

The victim was identified Monday as Terry Lee Wilson, 72. A spokesperson for the sheriff's agency told news outlets the suspect had previously dated the victim's daughter.

A blue Chrysler Town & Country minivan.

The agency released Svane-Morris' booking photo with its request for the public's help.

"The suspect should be considered dangerous, and we are asking anyone who sees the suspect or the vehicle to immediately call 911 and do not approach or attempt to contact," the agency said in a release.

Any information about Svane-Morris or his whereabouts can be reported anonymously to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office at 805-681-4171 or by calling 911 to reach local dispatchers.

Jeremy Childs is a general assignment reporter covering courts, crime and breaking news for the Ventura County Star.

