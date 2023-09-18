Roundup: City Hall burglary reported in Ventura, downtown fight, more news

Here is a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

City Hall burglary reported in Ventura

A 24-year-old man apparently trying to disguise himself as a city worker was arrested Saturday on suspicion of tampering with a vehicle and burglary at Ventura City Hall.

The man opened the door to a city vehicle with an employee inside it around 10:45 a.m., but the employee did not recognize him as a co-worker, Ventura police said in a news release. He was initially arrested on the tampering charge and held for a parole violation, then a few hours later for burglary after authorities traced the orange work vest he was wearing and the ring of keys in his possession to a supply closet at City Hall.

He apparently got into the closet through a broken window, but the closet was locked so he didn't invade any other portions of the historic building overlooking downtown Ventura, police said.

The man described as a transient was booked into the main jail in Ventura, where he remained Sunday.

Large fight, gunfire reported

A man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of evading law enforcement after a series of incidents that involved gunshot, a fight that may have involved 100 people in downtown Ventura and a pursuit, but no reported injuries.

Ventura police said they received several 911 calls about 1:30 a.m. reporting the large fight at the intersection of Main and Oak Streets in Ventura, followed by a separate call reporting that a man with a handgun in his waistband was seen entering a silver sedan that was driving southbound out of the area.

While police were searching the area, one of them heard a single gunshot in the vicinity of Palm andSanta Clara streets. Officers also observed a silver vehicle fleeing on Thompson Boulevard.

Several people fled from the vehicle at California Street, but the sedan continued traveling at a high rate of speed toward Harbor Boulevard. Officers later determined that the same vehicle had crashed in Oxnard near Channel Islands Harbor.

The driver was identified as a 37-year-old mechanic from Oxnard. Although he was arrested on suspicion of felony evasion, officers still have not concluded whether he negligently discharged a firearm. He had been released from jail by Sunday.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Ventura Police CommandCenter at 805-650-8010.

Drug arrests announced

Oxnard police announced drug and weapon arrests last week.

In one case, they arrested a man identified as an Oxnard criminal street gang member prohibited from owning and/or possessing firearms due to prior felony convictions, including a prior conviction for illegally possessing a firearm.

During a search of the 35-year-old man's residence, detectives located an unregistered loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, a large quantity of methamphetamine and fentanyl possessed for sales, fentanyl pills and a significant amount of U.S. currency believed to be proceeds from drug sales.

In another arrest, a 41-year-old Ventura man was detained.

The suspect was found in possession of a half pound of suspected metamphetamine and more than an ounce of suspected fentanyl, both packaged for sale, officials said.

He was booked into county jail on suspicion of several felony drug charges.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: City Hall burglary in Ventura, downtown fight, more news