Roundup: County settles case with Walmart; teens at Simi group home allegedly steal van

County part of weapons settlement with Walmart

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko's office was part of a legal settlement with Walmart concerning alleged illegal sales of brass knuckles in California, authorities said Tuesday.

The case, filed by California Attorney General Rob Bonta and top prosecutors in Ventura, Merced and Yolo counties, accused the retail giant and third-party sellers that use its website of selling illegal weapons in the state. The metal knuckles were the primary focus, authorities said in a release, although the suit and settlement also mention switchblade knives and other weapons.

Walmart will pay $500,000 as part of the settlement and must prevent the sale of illegal weapons on its website, including by third parties. The fine includes civil penalties and partial reimbursement of investigative costs and other activities. Of the total, the Ventura County DA's office will get $125,000, the settlement document shows, with $100,000 covering civil penalties and the remainder going to investigative and other costs. Each of the prosecuting agencies, including the attorney general's office, will get the same amount.

“It was too easy for our investigators to make online purchases of illegal brass knuckles,” Nasarenko said in the release. “Walmart and other retailers need to take a hard look at their online sales practices and ensure that they are in compliance with California law.”

Bonta said in a statement illegal weapons have "no place" in California. "The settlement we have reached with Walmart makes crystal clear that online retailers are responsible for what they are allowing to be offered for sale in our state,” the attorney general said.

The investigation was conducted by the California Department of Justice in partnership with DAs in the three counties.

The attorney general's complaint alleged that about 250 brass knuckle products were sold through Walmart's website. About 60% were sold directly by Walmart and 40% by third-party vendors. California law classifies the knuckles as a deadly weapon.

Teens in group home allegedly stole staff van

SIMI VALLEY — Three teenage girls allegedly stole a minivan from their group home in Simi Valley after locking a staff member in the office Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to the call around 9:20 p.m. after staff at the group home called 911, the Simi Valley Police Department said in a release.

The teens had allegedly broken a window in the staff office to get inside and steal keys to the black minivan owned by the facility, then locked the worker inside. As officers were en route, the staff member told dispatchers the three girls had left in the minivan.

Arriving officers found the van near Erringer Road and Royal Avenue and attempted a traffic stop on eastbound Royal.

When the juvenile driver failed to pull over, officers declined to start a pursuit because the suspects were known juveniles and the scenario posed a possible danger to the public. Officers also decided to stop following the minivan.

As officers were pulling off, the minivan continued eastbound on Royal and ultimately ran a stop sign at Tapo Canyon Road, according to police. The minivan hit another vehicle that had been trying to turn northbound onto Tapo Canyon, causing minor injuries to the driver of the other vehicle.

The stolen minivan continued into a business complex in the 1800 block of Tapo Canyon where the three teens fled on foot, authorities said. Police set up a perimeter and searched for the girls.

The driver was found walking on Los Angeles Avenue and taken into custody without incident, according to the police account. She was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and driving a stolen vehicle and booked into Ventura County's juvenile hall facility.

As of midday Wednesday, the other two juveniles hadn't been found, a police official said.

