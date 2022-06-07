Roundup: Crash closes Hwy 150 briefly, cause of death released in homicide, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Highway 150 crash slows traffic

SANTA PAULA — A crash on Highway 150 near Thomas Aquinas College in Santa Paula temporarily blocked lanes Tuesday morning.

The collision, involving a white Honda Odyssey van and a motorcycle, was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. on the 15000 block of Santa Paula-Ojai Road, according to California Highway Patrol and Ventura County Fire Department reports.

Fire crews were on the scene to help, said Ventura County firefighter Andy VanSciver, a spokesman for the agency.

A patient was flown by Copter 8, a Ventura County helicopter, to Ventura County Medical Center at around 11 a.m., the CHP's log indicated.

Highway 150 was closed briefly Tuesday morning after a crash between a van and a motorcycle.

The number of people involved, and level of injuries or damage was not immediately available.

No additional information was readily available as of midday Tuesday from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office or fire department.

This item will be updated when more information becomes available.

Cause of death released in homicide

CAMARILLO — The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office released on Tuesday morning the cause of death for the woman whose remains were found in a Camarillo dumpster.

The victim, Tomoko Hoetzlein, 62, of Camarillo died as a result of strangulation, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office. The manner of death was homicide.

Hoetzlein was found after human remains had been reported Friday morning in the enclosed trash area behind the Las Positas Apartments complex in the 300 block of Townsite Promenade.

She lived with her 25-year-old son who allegedly dismembered her body prior to placing it in the dumpster, according to Ventura County Sheriff's officials.

David Hoetzlein was arrested Friday night on suspicion of killing his mother. He remained in Ventura County jail Tuesday morning with bail set at $3 million, according to online jail records. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

Body found at Lake Casitas identified

VENTURA COUNTY — Authorities on Tuesday identified a body that was found near Lake Casitas last month.

The victim was identified as Marcus Funderburk, 58, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Funderburk, who was said to be homeless by authorities, was found deceased on May 19 in a remote area behind Lake Casitas along Highway 150.

Investigators with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office determined there was no evidence of foul play in initial reports. His cause of death was still pending as of Tuesday morning.

Fillmore High bomb threat probed

FILLMORE — A bomb threat at Fillmore High School on Monday morning prompted a temporary lockdown as authorities searched the campus.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. staff members alerted the school resource officers to coordinate an extensive search, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's agency is contracted to provide police services in Fillmore.

No evidence of bombs or suspicious items were found, officials said. The school enrolls about 1,000 students at the campus at 555 Central Ave.

Students were placed in a precautionary lockdown during the search but resumed daily activities once authorities determined the school was safe. Their last day of the school year is on Thursday.

Patrol deputies and Fillmore Unified School District officials worked with the Fillmore pPolice to provide support for students and faculty during the incident.

Authorities previously investigated bomb threats at Fillmore High in April and January prompting campus evacuations. During those past investigations, no explosives or suspicious item were located.

No further details were available as of Tuesday afternoon. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fillmore Police Department at 805-524-2233.

Cytlalli Salgado is a breaking news reporter for the Ventura County Star. She can be reached by calling 805-437-0257 or emailing cytlalli.salgado@vcstar.com.

