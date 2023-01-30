Roundup: Crash victim improving, snow advisory issued, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County and regional agencies:

Critically injured crash victim improving

A male driver was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash on Telephone Road in Ventura on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, officials said. Ventura City firefighters extricated him from the wreckage.

A man critically injured in a single-vehicle crash in Ventura Saturday morning is improving and expected to make a full recovery, police said.

He was still in the intensive care unit at Ventura County Medical Center Sunday afternoon, but no longer in a coma, Ventura Police Cmdr. Mike Brown said. The man is around 19 but his city of residence is not known.

The accident was reported around 11:40 a.m. at the intersection of Telephone Road and Lark Avenue, near the Ventura County Government Center.

Ventura Fire Department personnel responded within minutes and found the driver trapped in the wreckage. Firefighters performed “extensive extrication” to pull the victim from the vehicle, fire officials said.

Witnesses told police the driver had been traveling at high speeds. He reportedly ran a red light and sheared a light pole, Brown said.

No one else was in the car, officials said.

Photos released by the fire department show the wrecked vehicle near the sidewalk by a lawn outside Grace Lutheran Church.

2 Los Angeles women jailed in local drugstore thefts

Two Los Angeles women were arrested and booked at Ventura County jail Saturday afternoon in connection with alleged thefts at drugstores in Simi Valley, officials reported.

The two women, ages 25 and 27, were apprehended on suspicion of organized retail theft, conspiracy to commit a crime and grand theft. All the alleged offenses were classified as felonies. It was not clear Sunday whether prosecutors had filed charges on the counts, but both women are due to appear in court Tuesday.

Simi Valley police said they went to the CVS store at 4440 Alamo St. after hearing a radio call of a shoplifting crime in progress around 4 p.m., but that two female suspects had fled in a sedan with $800 worth of stolen merchandise by the time the officers arrived. Police said they subsequently found the goods in the vehicle as well as $1,200 worth of stolen merchandise from a Rite Aid store at 5845 E. Los Angeles Ave.

Story continues

The 25-year-old woman was being held Sunday in lieu of $25,000 bail for the felonies and $10,000 in connection with a warrant for a prior petty theft outside the area, jail records showed. The other woman was being held in lieu of $20,000 bail on the felonies.

Rocket launch delayed to Monday

SpaceX has delayed a rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base until Monday morning.

The launch was originally scheduled at 8:47 a.m. Sunday, but was pushed back to 8:34 a.m. Monday to complete pre-launch checks. A Falcon 9 rocket with 49 Starlink satellites is due to take off from the base outside Lompoc.

Launches are often visible in Ventura County.

The rocket’s reusable first-stage booster is set to return after separation to land on a drone ship in the Pacific. Returning boosters have sometimes created notable booms that rattle parts of Ventura County.

Snow advisory issued for local mountains

The National Weather Service has issued a snow advisory for mountainous areas of Ventura County ending at 3 p.m. Monday.

Meteorologist Joe Sirard said snowfall could reach 2 to 4 inches at areas between 3,000 and 4,500 feet high, affecting drivers going north on Highway 33 past Lockwood Valley Road. He predicted 4 to 8 inches of snow above 4,500 feet, which is likely at neighboring Kern County's Frazier Park and Pine Mountain Club. Portions of the Lockwood Valley also could be affected, he said.

Individuals driving on the Grapevine section of Interstate 5 near Frazier Park will likely face snowy conditions and potential delays, he said.

In terms of rain, the weather service is forecasting a quarter inch or less in lower elevations and a quarter to half an inch in the mountains. The rain was due to start after sunset Sunday and end early Monday afternoon.

Sirard said the precipitation would result in slick roads and perhaps some ponding of water.

These stories may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Crash victim improving, wet weather on way, more news