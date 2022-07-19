Roundup: Crash victims named, man charged in day care molestation case, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Fatal crash victim identified

VENTURA COUNTY — A Fillmore man who died in a crash on Highway 23 last week was identified Tuesday.

Larry Cassidy was 40, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office. Initial reports from the California Highway Patrol had listed a different age.

The July 12 single-vehicle accident took place around 6:20 p.m. in the unincorporated Bardsdale area south of Fillmore.

Cassidy had been driving a Chevrolet SUV northbound on the 23, north of Guiberson Road, when he drifted into a drainage culvert and struck a bridge over the culvert. The top of the SUV was severed from the lower half, according to the CHP officials.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the CHP's Moorpark-area office at 805-553-0800.

Man charged in molestation case

VENTURA COUNTY — A 70-year-old Oxnard man has been charged by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office on suspicion of two alleged child molestation cases at a day care center between 2012 and 2018.

Salomon Pineda Martinez was charged with felonies including multiple counts of sodomy with a child under 10 and lewd acts on a child. Prosecutors also filed special enhancements involving taking advantage of a position of trust and having multiple victims.

Martinez pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied all special enhancements during an arraignment Monday in Ventura County Superior Court. A "no contact" order was also filed Monday for the two victims.

Oxnard Police Department detectives arrested Martinez last week after two unrelated female victims had come forward with years-old allegations. His wife operates Martinez Family Daycare Center, a licensed facility run out of their home in the 2400 block of South K Street. Police officials said the purported incidents took place at the day care, which is licensed for up to 14 children.

Martinez remained in Ventura County jail Tuesday with bail set at $2 million.

His next court appearance is a bail review hearing scheduled for Thursday afternoon in courtroom 13.

Man killed in Highway 118 crash ID’d

SIMI VALLEY — A 20-year-old man who died Monday morning in Simi Valley after crashing into a tree on Highway 118 was identified by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office Tuesday.

Brian Montano, a Los Angeles resident, was headed westbound around 6:20 a.m. when he drove off the right shoulder of the highway into a tree east of Yosemite Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Montano was alone in the sedan and was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved, according to CHP officials.

101 overnight closures postponed

VENTURA COUNTY — Overnight lane closures on southbound Highway 101 near Mussel Shoals planned to start Wednesday night have been postponed.

The lane reduction had originally been slated for Wednesday through Friday nights, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for a two-week stretch.

The Seacliff entrance ramp to southbound Highway 101 will be closed weekdays through July 29, though nighttime lane reductions planned for the southbound freeway near Mussel Shoals have been postponed.

Caltrans officials said Tuesday the night work had been postponed and could possibly start Monday night. When the work does begin, just one lane of the southbound 101 will be open along a 4.3-mile stretch from around Mussel Shoals to Faria beach.

Daytime closure of the Seacliff onramp to the southbound freeway will go ahead as planned, with the ramp closed between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The closure started Monday and lasts through July 29.

