Roundup: Cyclist killed in Simi crash ID'd; teen sent to hospital after stabbing at mall

Here's a roundup of recent incidents from Ventura County agencies:

Cyclist killed in crash identified

SIMI VALLEY – Authorities on Monday identified the man killed after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Simi Valley last week.

The victim was identified as Gregory J. Anderson, 71, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office. Anderson, who was said to be homeless by authorities, died as a result of an accident.

The crash occurred around 7:10 p.m. Friday night along Royal Avenue just west of First Street, according to Simi Valley police.

Anderson was riding his bicycle when the crash occurred between him and an SUV driving on Royal Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation by Simi police found the SUV driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call accident investigators Laura Austin at 805-583-6183 or Cody Dee at 805-583-6224.

Teen stabbed outside Pacific View Mall

VENTURA – A 14-year-old male teenager was sent to the hospital on Sunday after he was stabbed during a fight in a mall parking lot.

The stabbing was reported at 3:52 p.m. at the Pacific View Mall, 3301 E. Main St.

Officers learned the victim had been standing near the parking structure outside JC Penney's when he was attacked by a group of juveniles, stabbing him multiple times in his upper body. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Ventura police conducted a search of the area but were not able to find any suspects. The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information can call the Major Crimes Unit at 805-339-4444.

