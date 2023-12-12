Roundup: Details emerge in TO attack that critically injured teens, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Details emerge in Thousand Oaks attack

Authorities on Tuesday released more information about an alleged assault at a Thousand Oaks residence Friday night that left two teens critically injured.

The male victims, age 14 and 16, had been attacked with weapons that included brass knuckles and a hammer, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The incident was reported shortly before 9 p.m. Friday at a home in the 500 block of Brossard Drive. Officials described the incident as gang-related. They have previously characterized it as involving a fight.

The teens were flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital with severe head injuries described Tuesday as life-threatening. The victims remained hospitalized, officials said, although no update on their condition was immediately available.

Three people were subsequently arrested about two hours after the attack at a residence in the 600 block of Avenida del Platino. During a warrant search of the home, detectives reportedly seized several items as evidence.

Two males, both 15-year-old Thousand Oaks residents, were arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide and participation in a criminal street gang, sheriff's officials said. The teens were booked into the county's juvenile justice center and have a court date pending.

A 20-year-old Thousand Oaks woman has been charged by prosecutors with felony counts of conspiracy and accessory after the fact. She was booked into county jail with bail set at $630,000 and was scheduled for arraignment Tuesday afternoon.

Suspected retail theft crew arrested

Three Los Angeles residents were arrested earlier this month after allegedly using specially equipped bags to steal a large number of items at the Camarillo Premium Outlets, authorities said in a news release Tuesday.

Detectives with a Camarillo enforcement unit had been contacted about a possible retail theft at the mall on the afternoon of Dec. 1 and arrived in time to pull over the suspect vehicle as it was trying to leave the area, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. The agency is contracted for police services in Camarillo. Patrol deputies assisted.

Deputies found several so-called booster bags along with property apparently from nearby businesses. Booster bags are typically inconspicuous bags or containers lined with a material that provides an electromagnetic shield used to defeat security sensors used by stores to prevent theft, sheriff's officials said.

Detectives confirmed with the store in question that the merchandise had been stolen. The suspects, two women and a man age 28-32, were arrested on suspicion of organized retail theft and possession of burglary tools.

Organized retail theft crews often work together to steal goods, with one member sometimes acting as a lookout while others conceal merchandise in booster bags, children's strollers or on an individual, the agency said. They may take multiple sizes of a product to later resell it illegally.

Pedestrian named in TO incident

A pedestrian killed in an apparent hit-and-run incident in Thousand Oaks Saturday morning has been identified by authorities.

Robert Quiroz Jr., 31, was a Thousand Oaks resident, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office. The cause of death was blunt force head injuries and the manner was found to be accidental.

At around 6 a.m. Saturday, multiple people had called 911 to report a man running in and out of traffic and trying to open vehicle doors at the intersection of Windsor Drive and East Janss Road, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. One caller told dispatchers a man hopped into the bed of a truck and jumped back out.

Responding deputies found Quiroz on a nearby sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Traffic investigators determined he had been struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Janss that fled the scene. No arrests have been made and no vehicle description was available.

Witnesses are asked to call Senior Deputy Marcos Moreno with the Thousand Oaks traffic bureau at 805-947-8289.

Items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Details emerge in Thousand Oaks attack on teens, more news