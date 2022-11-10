Roundup: Details emerge in fatal PCH crash, child molester sentenced 610 years, more news

A stretch of Pacific Coast Highway just south of Mugu Rock.

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Details emerge in fatal PCH crash

California Highway Patrol investigators have released new details about a head-on crash that left five people dead along the Pacific Coast Highway on Sunday morning.

The crash was reported at 4:23 a.m. along a stretch of the PCH, also known as Highway 1, just north of Mugu Rock.

Investigators said a male driver was travelling northbound in a 2020 Subaru sedan while a 2011 Toyota SUV with four occupants was heading southbound.

For reasons still under investigation, the Subaru driver swerved across the center median into southbound lanes and ran into the Toyota head-on, according to the CHP account.

The crash caused the Toyota to burst into flames and spin until it was facing the wrong direction on the southbound side, while the Subaru spun until it came to rest in the wrong direction on the northbound side.

The driver of the Subaru and all four people in the Toyota were pronounced dead at the scene. The identities of all five victims had not been released by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office as of Wednesday evening.

Specialized crash investigators with the CHP's multidisciplinary accident investigation team spent hours Sunday reconstructing the incident to determine how the crash took place.

Investigators are still working to determine the speeds of both vehicles as well as whether drugs or alcohol were factors. Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Michael Untalan with the Ventura-area CHP office at 805-662-2640.

Child molester sentenced 610 years

Travis Martin

A Santa Paula man was sentenced to 610 years to life in prison for multiple child sex crimes, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Travis Edward Martin, 37, was convicted by a jury on October 3 of seven counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child as well as using a child for producing child pornography and possessing child pornography.

Martin was already a registered sex offender after being arrested for similar crimes in 2006, the DA's office said. He was sentenced Tuesday by Ventura County Superior Court Judge David Worley.

The victim in the case was between the ages of 4 and 6 when she was repeatedly molested by Martin in both Ventura and Orange counties. The crimes occurred between 2019 and 2021.

In a statement, Supervising Deputy DA Rafael Orellana, who prosecuted the case, said the sentence accurately reflected the harm caused by Martin's actions.

"The 610 years to life sentence will serve to protect our community and demonstrates that there is zero tolerance for the sexual abuse and exploitation of children," Orellana said.

Flooding closes Highway 33

A full closure of Highway 33 at Lockwood Valley Road remained in place Wednesday due to roadway damage caused by Tuesday's rainstorm, according to the Ventura-area California Highway Patrol.

CHP Sgt. Michael Untalan said the closure along the rural route in Los Padres National Forest was caused by flooding along Reyes Creek Tuesday afternoon. Rainfall totals from the storm show some of the highest amounts in Ventura County were recorded in the mountains traversed by Highway 33, where up to 3 inches fell over two days.

The highway remained closed as of Wednesday evening for roadway cleanup. Officials had no estimate as to when it would reopen.

Items may be updated.

Jeremy Childs is a general assignment reporter covering courts, crime and breaking news for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at 805-437-0208, jeremy.childs@vcstar.com, and on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Details of fatal Pacific Coast Highway crash near Mugu Rock