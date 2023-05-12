Roundup: Details emerge in Simi Valley shootings, more local news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Shooting investigation continues in Simi

The Simi Valley Police Department released more details about a shooting Monday night that critically injured two men and also asked anyone with information to call.

Officers had responded to the 1300 block of Arcane Street around 9 p.m. regarding a shooting. A man was in the street with a gunshot wound to his neck when police got to the scene.

Around the same time, a second victim arrived at Simi Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest. He had been taken there by people who fled before police arrived, the department said in a release Thursday.

Both victims, previously described as men in their 20s, were transferred to Los Robles Regional Medical Center where they remained in critical but stable condition Thursday.

The male shooter identified himself to the first officers who responded and has cooperated with investigators. He has not been arrested.

Department officials said Thursday the incident stemmed from a physical confrontation between a group of people and the shooter. Detectives are continuing to investigate. Everyone involved has been identified by police.

No arrests had been made in the case as of Thursday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Kevin VanFleet at 805-583-6182.

Man suspected in multiple indecent exposure incidents in Camarillo

Ventura County Sheriff's officials arrested a 26-year-old Woodland Hills man suspected of exposing himself in Camarillo at least four times.

The incidents were reported in March and April and on Tuesday, when the man was arrested. Two separate acts were reported in the 1600 block of East Ventura Boulevard, near Carmen Drive. The suspect exposed himself and engaged in lewd conduct while in public view, sheriff's officials said. The agency is contracted to provide police services in Camarillo.

A third incident was reported about a mile away from the first site on Camarillo Center Drive, near the Camarillo Premium Outlets. Detectives confirmed the same suspect was involved in all three incidents.

Camarillo deputies responded to a fourth incident in the city Tuesday and determined the same suspect was involved. Detectives got an arrest warrant and ultimately found and arrested the man on suspicion of three indecent exposure violations. He was booked into Ventura County jail and subsequently released, with an arraignment hearing set for May 24.

Police agencies honor fallen officers

Many local law enforcement agencies are holding ceremonies to honor fallen officers around National Police Week, which starts Monday. May 15 is also Peace Officers Memorial Day.

On Sunday, Santa Paula Police Department officials will gather at 9 a.m. at the city’s police memorial monument in the 900 block of East Santa Barbara Street, next to the train depot. The department’s honor guard and Explorers members will be on hand to remember two Santa Paula officers who have died in the line of duty. The police agency is marking its 100th anniversary this year.

On Wednesday, the Oxnard Police Department will remember seven officers who lost lives in the line of duty during a ceremony from 10:30-11:30 a.m. in front of department headquarters at 251 S. C St. Several streets around the downtown headquarters building will be blocked off from about 7 a.m. to noon for the event.

Other local agencies may also host memorial gatherings. Check your local department’s web page and social media sites for information.

Similar ceremonies are held by departments around the U.S. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy designated May 15 as the memorial day for peace officers and the week in which it falls as national police week, the agencies said.

Caltrans honors fallen workers

A memorial for California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans, workers killed on the job was held Thursday at the agency's District 7 office on Adohr Lane in Camarillo. California Highway Patrol officers were among those who attended.

The event was among ceremonies held around California as part of Caltrans’ annual Workers Memorial. The District 7 Camarillo event was held at the west region office on Adohr Lane. Since 1921, Caltrans has lost 121 employees, including 37 in District 7, which includes Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

The agency said in a release highway construction and maintenance jobs are among the most dangerous occupations in the U.S.

