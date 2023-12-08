The Roundup: DHL strike at CVG, a new glamping site, meet me for coffee

Thanks for joining me for this weeks' Northern Kentucky news roundup and recap. We had a major breaking story this week with DHL workers at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport announcing a strike Thursday morning. Northern Kentucky lawmakers were in Boone County Tuesday to talk about what to expect this legislative session. And a new glamping site is being planned in Williamstown near the Ark Encounter.

I'm Northern Kentucky reporter Jolene Almendarez. I put together this roundup each week, bolding keywords so it's easy to scan and providing links with more information.

Want to be included in next week's article? Contact me at jolenea@gannett.com, on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @jolenea1, or on Threads @jalmendarez57. (I promise to start using Threads more.)

You can also connect with me at my new public meetups. Each week I will work from a library or coffee shop in Northern Kentucky and you are invited to come by and say hello.

I'll be working from 10 a.m. to noon out of Roebling Books & Coffee in Dayton on Dec. 15. That's at 301 6th Avenue. Feel free to come by and say hello. I'll be the one wearing a press pass and working on a laptop.

Things to know

In case you missed it

Over 1,100 DHL workers at CVG announced they're on strike after months of failed contract negotiations with the company. Ramp and tug workers, who load and unload planes, voted to unionize in April and have been in talks about contracts since July. The strike will affect any packages you have coming in from overseas.

Kentucky girls will get the chance to wrestle after the Kentucky High School Athletic Association voted to recognize and host a girls wrestling tournament for the first time. Enquirer reporter Alex Harrison rounded up a list of Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati area athletes to watch as girls wrestling continues to grow in the Tristate.

A new glamping site near the Ark Encounter in Williamstown is being planned as the major national attraction continues to bring in thousands of tourists to Northern Kentucky. The Enquirer's Randy Tucker reported a luxury camping site called Eden Reserve is currently in the planning process. The safari-themed decor will be throughout the 20 Amish-made lodges and glamping tents.

Tucker also reported that a French Chateau-inspired estate in Edgewood was sold at auction after two years on the market. The estate at 3313 Turkeyfoot Road was sold for $3.8 million, less than half of the original asking price. The 15,000-square-foot mansion has six bedrooms, eight baths and a four-car garage on 7 acres of land.

Businesses

We are still encouraging people to reach out about new businesses in Northern Kentucky. Please email me at jolenea@gannett.com if you want to connect.

Bonus!

Catch up on all The Enquirer's coverage in the 2023 Future of Downtown project

As a fellow Kentuckian and reporter, I know the future of NKY is intrinsically linked to Cincinnati. Business, development, politics – it all affects people on both sides of the river. I know I promised this roundup would be exclusive to Northern Kentucky, but I'm sneaking this one event in because I think it matters to people here in Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties.

There's a panel discussion on the Future of Downtown Cincinnati next week. It's hosted by The Enquirer and some of the most informed reporters on downtown development will be asking the questions. It's a bookend event for our nearly yearlong series on the topic.

You can find more information on the event here and you can read more about the series at the link below.

More: Enquirer series: The Future of Downtown Cincinnati

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Things to know in Northern Kentucky from DHL to glamping