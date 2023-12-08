The Roundup: DHL strike at CVG, a new glamping site, meet me for coffee
Thanks for joining me for this weeks' Northern Kentucky news roundup and recap. We had a major breaking story this week with DHL workers at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport announcing a strike Thursday morning. Northern Kentucky lawmakers were in Boone County Tuesday to talk about what to expect this legislative session. And a new glamping site is being planned in Williamstown near the Ark Encounter.
I'm Northern Kentucky reporter Jolene Almendarez. I put together this roundup each week, bolding keywords so it's easy to scan and providing links with more information.
Want to be included in next week's article? Contact me at jolenea@gannett.com, on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @jolenea1, or on Threads @jalmendarez57. (I promise to start using Threads more.)
You can also connect with me at my new public meetups. Each week I will work from a library or coffee shop in Northern Kentucky and you are invited to come by and say hello.
I'll be working from 10 a.m. to noon out of Roebling Books & Coffee in Dayton on Dec. 15. That's at 301 6th Avenue. Feel free to come by and say hello. I'll be the one wearing a press pass and working on a laptop.
Things to know
Five Northern Kentucky state lawmakers (plus Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester) talked about what people can expect from the general assembly in the upcoming session at a panel discussion Tuesday. The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce hosted the panel, which included questions about the state budget because that's front and center this year. Northern Kentucky Sen. Christian McDaniel, R-Ryland Heights, is the Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee chairman and will have a big hand in budget talks. The culture war in schools was another hot issue with state Rep. Steve Rawlings, R-Burlington, saying he wants to get rid of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts in schools. Other speakers included representatives Kim Banta, R-Fort. Mitchell, Mike Clines, R-Alexandria and Stephanie Dietz, R-Edgewood, The Enquirer and our fellow reporters at The Courier-Journal will keep an eye on how statewide politics play out this session. Let us know if there's anything in particular you're interested in knowing more about.
Need a coat this winter? St. Vincent de Paul in Northern Kentucky is distributing coats to people in need this Saturday. It's the 23rd year the nonprofit is getting jackets to children and adults in the Greater Cincinnati area. You can pick up what you need Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Newport Intermediate School (95 West 9th Street in Newport) or at the Life Learning Center (20 West 18th Street in Covington. You will need an ID for each person who needs a coat. You can also still donate new or gently used coats until Jan. 1. Click here for more information.
Northern Kentucky University students and archaeologists started a dig at the Newport Barracks site this week, near the General James Taylor Park. Ground penetrating radar was used earlier this year to survey the area and find remnants of the structure below ground. The Newport Barracks operated for over a century for the United States Army and thousands of soldiers lived there during that time, the university said in a news release.
A Boone County student won first place in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s 2023 Adopt-A-Highway statewide art contest. In the 5-8-year-old category, Simran Lad, a student at Shirley Mann Elementary School in Boone County, nailed this year's theme "Can it, Kentucky," which promotes litter-free roadways.
In case you missed it
Over 1,100 DHL workers at CVG announced they're on strike after months of failed contract negotiations with the company. Ramp and tug workers, who load and unload planes, voted to unionize in April and have been in talks about contracts since July. The strike will affect any packages you have coming in from overseas.
Kentucky girls will get the chance to wrestle after the Kentucky High School Athletic Association voted to recognize and host a girls wrestling tournament for the first time. Enquirer reporter Alex Harrison rounded up a list of Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati area athletes to watch as girls wrestling continues to grow in the Tristate.
A new glamping site near the Ark Encounter in Williamstown is being planned as the major national attraction continues to bring in thousands of tourists to Northern Kentucky. The Enquirer's Randy Tucker reported a luxury camping site called Eden Reserve is currently in the planning process. The safari-themed decor will be throughout the 20 Amish-made lodges and glamping tents.
Tucker also reported that a French Chateau-inspired estate in Edgewood was sold at auction after two years on the market. The estate at 3313 Turkeyfoot Road was sold for $3.8 million, less than half of the original asking price. The 15,000-square-foot mansion has six bedrooms, eight baths and a four-car garage on 7 acres of land.
Businesses
We are still encouraging people to reach out about new businesses in Northern Kentucky. Please email me at jolenea@gannett.com if you want to connect.
Bonus!
As a fellow Kentuckian and reporter, I know the future of NKY is intrinsically linked to Cincinnati. Business, development, politics – it all affects people on both sides of the river. I know I promised this roundup would be exclusive to Northern Kentucky, but I'm sneaking this one event in because I think it matters to people here in Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties.
There's a panel discussion on the Future of Downtown Cincinnati next week. It's hosted by The Enquirer and some of the most informed reporters on downtown development will be asking the questions. It's a bookend event for our nearly yearlong series on the topic.
You can find more information on the event here and you can read more about the series at the link below.
More: Enquirer series: The Future of Downtown Cincinnati
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Things to know in Northern Kentucky from DHL to glamping