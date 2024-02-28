Roundup: Driver, 14, cited in 122 mph chase on Highway 101; fugitive sentenced

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Teen cited after high-speed pursuit on Hwy 101

A 14-year-old Woodland Hills boy was arrested after allegedly speeding at 122 mph while California Highway Patrol officers chased him on Highway 101 Wednesday morning.

The pursuit began at 5:23 a.m. on the northbound freeway in Camarillo and proceeded into Ventura, where the driver exited onto Highway 126, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Jorge Alfaro said the teen was unable to make the turn. The vehicle flipped into the ice plant off the shoulder of the transition between the two highways.

The minor was transported to Ventura County Medical Center in Ventura but appeared to sustain no injuries. Alfaro said he had no more details on why the teen was driving.

Because of his age, the motorist wasn’t booked but was cited for evading police. He was released to his parents at the hospital.

Fugitive sentenced in 5 felony cases

A 38-year-old Moorpark man who had been sought by authorities for nearly two years was sentenced to 16 years in state prison Tuesday, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office reported.

George Randall "Rand" Akrey, described as a serial offender, was sentenced for five Ventura County cases involving numerous crimes between 2014 to 2022, prosecutors said in a news release. Crimes included embezzlement of more than $500,000 over multiple years from Thousand Oaks Powersports, where Akrey once worked as sales manager, battery of his wife, evasion during an arrest attempt that sent deputies on a dangerous pursuit through Moorpark, identity theft and other offenses.

Akrey pleaded guilty in February 2022 to 13 felonies in four of the local cases but failed to appear in court for sentencing that April. Arrest warrants were issued in all the cases.

On Jan. 4, deputies apprehended Akrey in Woodland Hills, where he allegedly rammed police vehicles with a truck and tried to flee on foot before he was captured after 21 months on the run.

Previously, in May 2022, Akrey allegedly rammed a police vehicle in Lancaster, injuring a deputy, and also injured a civilian in a crash before escaping on a stolen motorcycle. Los Angeles County authorities are evaluating possible prosecution for incidents there.

In June 2022, he led local deputies on a chase on Highway 101 that reached 125 mph. Akrey ultimately escaped authorities at the time. The pursuit unfolded after a car he'd been in as a passenger was pulled over in Thousand Oaks. He took off in the vehicle while the deputy had returned to his patrol car to investigate. Akrey eventually crashed the car and fled on foot. He has since pleaded guilty to felony evasion.

The Ventura County cases were prosecuted by Senior Deputy DA Marc Leventhal.

