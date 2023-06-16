Roundup: Driver, 18, killed in Thousand Oaks crash, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Driver killed in Newbury Park crash

An 18-year-old driver died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning along Hillcrest Drive in Thousand Oaks, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The accident was reported shortly after 8:15 a.m. when the man's vehicle overturned in the creek along Hillcrest, west of Citation Way, said sheriff's Capt. Ryan Clark. The sheriff's agency is contracted to provide police services in the city.

The vehicle was found on its roof in the watershed, sheriff's officials said Thursday evening. Ventura County Fire Department crews attempted a rescue, but found the man unresponsive in the vehicle.

The driver, a Thousand Oaks resident who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released pending notification of family.

The initial investigation found the man had been driving westbound on Hillcrest when the vehicle left the road west of Citation Way, went through a chain-link fence and fell into the watershed, officials said.

The cause is under investigation by the Thousand Oaks traffic bureau. Witnesses are asked to call Senior Deputy Marcos Moreno at 805-494-8245.

Driver fractures neck in solo crash near Nyeland Acres

The driver of an SUV suffered major injuries Tuesday night in a solo-vehicle crash near Nyeland Acres, authorities said.

The woman had been traveling southbound on Santa Clara Avenue near Friedrich Road in the unincorporated area around 8:45 p.m. when her SUV left the road and crashed into a field, according to the California Highway Patrol. The 23-year-old Piru woman suffered a fractured neck and other injuries, CHP said.

The agency said its preliminary investigation shows the woman had been driving at a high rate of speed, crossing into opposing lanes. She crashed through a fence and rolled into the field. The driver had to be removed by a witness of the crash.

DUI of alcohol and drugs are not suspected, and the case is still being investigated. Anyone with information can call the CHP's Ventura-area office at 805-662-2640.

Taco Bell to pony up for violating gift card rules

Taco Bell and its subsidiary will pay $85,500 for denying gift card holders a cash-out on balances of less than $10 under a stipulated judgment out of Ventura County Superior Court.

The fast-food chain — and its franchisees and corporate agents — in Ventura, Los Angeles and Sonoma counties will pay $45,000 in civil penalties, $30,500 in investigative costs and $10,000 to the California Consumer Protection Prosecution Trust Fund, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Taco Bell violated a California civil code outlining how the gift cards can be redeemed.

Under the terms of the settlement, Taco Bell and its affiliates must not violate the code and will post a notice on cash registers so customers know their rights and how to get redemptions.

Taco Bell gift cards must also now specify a redemption website with information about the code. The company must provide training yearly to restaurant managers and franchisees and check for compliance at its restaurants.

“Gift card redemption laws ensure that large corporations do not profit, at the expense of the consumer, off unspent dollars that consumers cannot or do not wish to use at that retailer,” said Senior Deputy DA Andrew Reid, a member of the agency's Consumer Protection Unit.

Items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Driver, 18, killed in Thousand Oaks crash, more news