Roundup: Driver who fatally struck pedestrian in TO was a juvenile, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Driver who fatally struck pedestrian was a juvenile

Ventura County Sheriff's officials said Tuesday the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in Thousand Oaks Sunday morning was a 16-year-old girl.

The incident was reported shortly after 9:45 a.m. at Kimber Drive and Baxter Street.

The teen had been driving eastbound on Kimber when her vehicle left the road and struck a man walking in the bike lane, authorities said. She also struck the rear of a utility truck parked on the north curb edge, authorities said Tuesday.

Emergency responders provided life-saving measures for the pedestrian, but he died at the scene. The man's name, age and city of residence have not yet been released.

The teen, who had a driver's license, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, said Senior Deputy Marcos Moreno of the sheriff's Thousand Oaks traffic bureau on Tuesday. Her parents also came to the scene and cooperated, he said.

Authorities have no suspicion that drugs were a factor, Moreno said. The incident may have involved "possible inattention," he said.

The cause of the collision is under investigation. Witnesses are asked to call Moreno at 805-494-8245.

Teen struck by vehicle in Camarillo

A teenage girl was struck and injured by a vehicle in Camarillo Tuesday morning as she walked to a nearby high school, Ventura County Sheriff's officials said.

The incident was reported shortly before 8:30 a.m. near Antonia Avenue and Las Posas Road, said sheriff's Capt. Steve Michalec.

The teen had apparently been in a crosswalk at the time, Michalec said. Her injuries were reportedly significant but did not appear life-threatening. The girl's age was not available Tuesday evening.

The driver stopped at the scene and cooperated with investigators. There was no sign the driver was impaired, Michalec said.

No other details were immediately available.

Teens reportedly fired ghost guns from car

Authorities arrested four 16-year-olds last week who allegedly fired shots from a car outside Ojai and were found with semiautomatic ghost guns and other illegal items.

The incident was reported around 11:10 a.m. Friday. A caller reported seeing juveniles shooting a handgun from a vehicle on Highway 150, west of Santa Ana Road, where the route is also called Casitas Pass Road, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. The 911 call had been transferred to the sheriff's Ojai station from the California Highway Patrol.

The car had been heading toward Ojai. A patrol deputy from the Ojai station soon spotted the vehicle on Baldwin Road, as the 150 is called east of Santa Ana Road.

Sheriff's deputies conducted a high-risk stop on Santa Ana and Burnham roads in the Oak View area. The four teens, all male, were found to be in possession of various types of ammunition, high-capacity ammunition magazines and marijuana products, officials said.

Ojai investigators and west county detectives later found two semiautomatic ghost guns, which lack serial numbers, and spent bullet casings on the side of the road near the 1500 block of Baldwin Road, where the deputy had initially spotted the car.

All four teens — three from Ventura County and one from Santa Barbara County — were arrested on suspicion of violations involving firearms, ammunition, negligent discharge of a firearm, conspiracy and marijuana. They were housed at the county juvenile justice facility in Oxnard.

The sheriff's office patrols unincorporated areas around Ojai and is contracted for police services in the city. The agency has seen an increase in ghost gun activity around the county, officials said. You can report information about illegal weapons in the west county to Sgt. Beau Rodriguez at 805-654-3551.

Items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Driver who fatally struck pedestrian in TO was 16, more news