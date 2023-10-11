Roundup: Driver runs roadblock at TO crash site into deputy's path, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Driver runs road block at TO crash scene into deputy's path

Ventura County Sheriff's deputies were investigating an injury accident in Thousand Oaks Tuesday evening that launched a separate criminal investigation when a driver reportedly ran a roadblock and nearly missed a deputy.

The driver later returned to the scene and almost struck another officer, authorities said.

The crash was reported shortly before 6 p.m. in the 900 block of East Hillcrest Drive, by the junction with Highway 23.

Two drivers were taken by ambulance to Los Robles Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, said sheriff's Capt. Ryan Clark.

The collision remained under investigation as of 7:30 p.m. No update was immediately available about the severity of the drivers' injuries.

Separately, at around 6:45 p.m., while roads were closed around the accident site, a motorist tried to drive through the roadblock, Clark said.

The man drove in a manner that was either reckless or "possibly assaultive," Clark said. His vehicle made contact with a deputy at the scene before the driver fled, he said.

In radio traffic from the scene, a deputy could be heard exclaiming, "He tried to run me over!"

The deputy wasn't injured, Clark said.

The driver, who apparently lives in the area, later returned to the scene, Clark said, and almost struck a different officer. The second deputy was also not injured.

The suspect was taken into custody. Detectives had responded to investigate, Clark said.

As of 8 p.m., no other details were available.

Bike rider allegedly had meth, fentanyl

Port Hueneme police stopped a bicyclist early Saturday and ultimately arrested him on suspicion of multiple drug-related charges.

The 32-year-old was riding in a residential area near Sixth Place, north of Bard Road, when officers pulled him over at 1:49 a.m., according to Chief Michael Federico.

The Port Hueneme man is on probation, which allows officers to conduct a search. Officers believed they found the man to have a "significant amount" of methamphetamine and fentanyl, Federico said.

The man was booked into Ventura County jail Saturday morning on multiple drug charges, including felony possession of drugs for sale, according to jail records. He is being held on $60,000 bail for the current charges but is not eligible for release because of previous charges, jail records show.

The man is set to appear in Ventura County Superior Court Oct. 19 on the drug charges.

Items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Driver nearly strikes 2 officers at TO crash site, more news