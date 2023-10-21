Roundup: Driver stopped on Hwy 126 dies, church burglar arrested, drug arrests, more

Driver stopped on Highway 126 dies

A driver whose vehicle had stopped on Highway 126 west of Santa Paula Friday morning later died at a hospital, California Highway Patrol officials said.

An off-duty CHP officer had been driving on the eastbound highway, near the cross with Briggs Road, when he noticed a vehicle stopped in the right lane shortly before 7 a.m., said Officer Jorge Alfaro of the agency's Ventura-area office.

The officer, who saw the driver wasn't responsive, got the man out of his vehicle and started CPR, Alfaro said. Ambulance crews took over life-saving measures and transported the man to Santa Paula Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was a 66-year-old Santa Barbara man, Alfaro said. His name was not released pending notification of relatives. The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

There was no collision during the incident and little impact on traffic, Alfaro said.

Man allegedly stole from Bardsdale church

Authorities arrested a Fillmore man last week after he allegedly stole a credit card from a church in the unincorporated Bardsdale community and withdrew cash at several ATMs.

Church hosts at a site in the 1400 block of Bardsdale Avenue arrived Wednesday morning and found the building had been broken into overnight, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies and detectives from the Fillmore station determined the suspect had forced entry into one of the church's locked interior rooms and stolen a small safe. A church credit card was in the locked safe.

The man, later identified as a 22-year-old Fillmore resident on probation, subsequently used the credit card to withdraw cash from ATMs in Fillmore, Santa Paula and Ventura, authorities said.

By 2 p.m., deputies found the suspect at Pacific View Mall in Ventura, where he reportedly had evidence linking him to the church burglary and credit card use. He also had an illegal concealed billy club, officials said. He was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary, identity theft and possession of a billy club. He remained at the county's main jail Saturday with bail set at $60,000, jail records showed.

Teen reportedly tagged school campus

Ventura Police Department officers responding to a call reporting a vandalism in progress at St. Bonaventure High School Friday morning arrived to find the suspect "tagging" the campus with spray paint, officials said.

The suspect, a 19-year-old Ventura man, tried to run from officers when they arrived around 5:30 a.m., but was quickly apprehended, the department said in a news release.

The teen had tagged more than 20 areas on the campus at 3167 Telegraph Road, including some parked vehicles. The damage to the school and vehicles was estimated in the thousands of dollars, according to police.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism and misdemeanor resisting. He remained at the county's main jail Saturday in lieu of $10,000 bail, jail records showed.

Drugs, weapons seized during arrests

Local authorities made separate arrests Thursday in two unrelated investigations into suspected drug sales.

One suspect, a 32-year-old Camarillo woman, had been under investigation since July, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, which is contracted to provide police services in the city. She allegedly sold drugs in Camarillo.

Detectives learned the woman may have stored narcotics at her Camarillo apartment in the 700 block of Mobil Avenue as well as an Oxnard storage unit on Arcturus Avenue.

On Thursday morning, detectives executed search warrants at both sites. The woman was at the apartment, where she was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence. She also reportedly had methamphetamine and fentanyl she tried to hide, authorities said in a news release.

At the storage unit, detectives confiscated about 911 grams, or about 2 pounds, of fentanyl and 144 grams of meth. Fentanyl, the powerful synthetic opioid, can be lethal in doses as small as 2 milligrams, authorities said. Detectives also seized an unregistered AR-15 rifle and an unlawfully transferred handgun.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of felony narcotics and weapons violations and remained at Todd Road Jail Saturday with bail set at $250,000, jail records showed.

Also Thursday, a 46-year-old North Hollywood man was arrested at his residence after a months-long investigation by detectives with the Ventura County Fentanyl and Overdose Crimes Units, or VC FOCUS. The task force includes all county and regional law enforcement agencies and the district attorney's office.

The man was reportedly selling drugs in Ventura County, sheriff's officials said in a news release. Detectives conducting local surveillance reportedly saw the suspect sell drugs to individuals using app-based ride-sharing services to deliver the product.

On Thursday, a warrant search of the North Hollywood residence turned up 4.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 230 counterfeit M30 pills containing fentanyl, 43 grams of cocaine, 26 grams of heroin, 131 Xanax pills and a tactical body armor vest along with cash.

The man was arrested on suspicion of narcotics violations and for being a convicted felon possessing body armor. He was booked into Ventura County jail and subsequently released on a $50,000 bail bond, authorities said.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Driver stopped on Hwy 126 dies, church burglar arrested, more