Roundup: Encampment death closes Hwy 126 ramp, vehicle fire sends up smoke, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County and regional agencies:

Man's death closes ramp to Highway 126

VENTURA — An entrance ramp to eastbound Highway 126 in Ventura was closed for about two hours Friday night as authorities responded to reports of a man found dead at a homeless encampment, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 7 p.m. at an encampment near the ramp from northbound Victoria Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Ventura City Fire and ambulance crews who responded attempted life-saving measures after finding the man unresponsive, the CHP reported. He was declared dead at the scene around 7:35 p.m. The ramp reopened around 9 p.m.

The man was not identified at the scene, CHP officials said, and his age wasn't immediately available Saturday.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office responded and will determine the man's identity and cause of death.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP's Ventura-area office at 805-662-2640.

Vehicle fire sends up smoke

VENTURA COUNTY — A fire that engulfed two vehicles sent black smoke into the air in the unincorporated Nyeland Acres community Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported shortly after 4 p.m. in the 3700 block of Almond Drive, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. The block is near the northeast corner of the community, which is located on the north side of Highway 101, generally east of Santa Clara Avenue.

Firefighters described finding heavy smoke as they arrived, with crews keeping the fire to only the vehicles, which included a work truck. No buildings were damaged, fire officials said.

Small brush fire breaks out in Calabasas

An aerial view of a small brush fire in Calabasas Saturday afternoon from a Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter.

CALABASAS — Los Angeles city and county firefighters tackled a brush fire off Parkway Calabasas Saturday afternoon.

The incident, called the Lobo Fire, was reported in the early afternoon near the 24100 block of Ventura Boulevard, along the north side of Highway 101, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Lost Hills station.

Water-dropping helicopters and ground crews responded as temperatures reached 96 degrees and relative humidity dipped to 18%, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials reported.

The blaze was kept to an estimated 6 acres, with forward progress stopped before 3:30 p.m., officials reported.

Woman allegedly tried to stab resident

VENTURA — Police arrested a woman who allegedly tried to stab a Ventura man who found her on his front porch Friday night, authorities said.

At around 9:30 p.m., the victim was walking to his residence in the 200 block of North Ventura Avenue when he saw his front window was broken. The woman, described as a homeless 32-year-old from the Ventura area, was reportedly rummaging through items on the man's front porch, according to the Ventura Police Department.

When confronted by the resident, the woman tried to flee and the man grabbed her backpack to prevent her escape, according to police.

During the struggle, the woman allegedly pulled out a folding knife and tried to stab the victim, authorities said.

The woman fled the area and was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit by officers.

Investigators determined the woman had not entered the residence through the window, but had been going through the victim's shoe locker when she was confronted on the front porch.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and other offenses. She remained in the Todd Road Jail facility Saturday with bail set at $25,000, jail records showed.

Cyclist killed in Oxnard ID'd

OXNARD — Authorities named the bicyclist who died after getting hit by a pickup truck in Oxnard on Sept. 19.

Oxnard resident Luis Marquez Juarez was 22, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office. The manner of death was deemed accidental.

The incident took place around 7:40 p.m. along Saviers Road at the intersection with Glacier Avenue, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

Juarez was crossing Saviers westbound, toward Glacier, when he was hit by a 2005 Ford F-150 pickup. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the pickup, a 35-year-old Oxnard man, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police officials said.

Authorities release pedestrian's name

VENTURA COUNTY — The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man killed Sept. 8 while walking along Pacific Coast Highway near the Los Angeles County line.

Thu Vo was 48, the MEO's office reported Saturday. He was described as transient. The manner of death was found to be an accident.

Vo had been walking south in the northbound lanes of PCH in Ventura County around 7:35 p.m. that night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 65-year-old Port Hueneme man had been driving northbound in a Ford Expedition when Vo reportedly walked directly into the Expedition's path. The driver pulled over after the collision and remained at the scene, CHP officials said.

Fatality at pier under investigation

PORT HUENEME — Ventura County Sheriff's officials are investigating the death of a man who apparently jumped into the water from the pier in Port Hueneme Thursday night.

The Port Hueneme Police Department initially responded, but the sheriff's office was called in around 11 p.m., said sheriff's Capt. Eduardo Malagon.

Channel Islands Harbor Patrol personnel rescued the man and provided medical aid, Malagon said Friday, but he died at the scene.

As of midday Friday, sheriff's investigators were still looking into what exactly happened, he said, although suicide was suspected.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office said the man was a 50-year-old resident of Port Hueneme. The cause of death was drowning, the agency said Saturday. The manner — in other words, whether the fatality was accidental or a suicide, for example — hadn't yet been determined, officials said.

If you're feeling despondent, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, for both English and Spanish speakers, can be reached by calling 988 or 800-273-8255 or can be found on the web at 988lifeline.org.

Items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Encampment death closes Highway 126 ramp, more news