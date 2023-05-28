Roundup: Fairgrounds burglary suspect pleads guilty, high-end car thefts lead to arrests

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Theft ring allegedly targeted high-end cars

Weapons and cash seized by Ventura County Sheriff's detectives on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, as part of a regional investigation into thefts of high-end cars.

Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives were part of a multiagency investigation that lead to arrests of nine suspects who allegedly stole high-end cars as part of a sophisticated operation, authorities said.

The ring targeted Dodge “Hellcat”-equipped vehicles, each estimated to be worth $90,000 or more. In Ventura County, 16 Hellcat vehicles have been stolen since November, with 10 since recovered, officials said.

Detectives with the sheriff’s Thousand Oaks unit worked with authorities in San Bernardino County, where similar thefts have occurred. One suspect was a target of both agencies.

On Wednesday, authorities served search warrants at 18 Southern California locations, including in Los Angeles and in San Bernardino and Kern counties. Nine suspects were arrested, including four Los Angeles residents arrested by Ventura County detectives.

Authorities also seized evidence including 28 suspected stolen vehicles, fraudulent registration and smog certifications for stolen vehicles, more than $100,000 cash, four handguns, a rifle and high-capacity magazines.

The ongoing investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Mike Loth 805-797-7134.

Fairgrounds burglary suspect pleads guilty

Alexander Piceno

One of four men accused of taking part in the theft of about $570,020 from the Ventura County Fairgrounds in August has pleaded guilty.

Alexander Piceno, 28, changed his plea Thursday in Ventura County Superior Court. The Baldwin Park resident had previously pleaded not guilty in March to charges including burglary, theft of public money and conspiracy.

Prosecutors previously said Piceno was employed by a company that contracted with the fairgrounds and alleged he conspired with the other suspects by unlocking a door to a fair building and helping unlock a safe so two of the men could take the money. The fourth man allegedly served as a lookout and driver.

The early-morning burglary took place during the heart of the 12-day fair at the seaside grounds in Ventura.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Marc Leventhal, who is prosecuting the case, said Friday there was little he could share about the plea agreement. Piceno pleaded guilty to three of the four charged counts, he said.

A grand theft charge will be dismissed when Piceno is sentenced next month.

The other three defendants have all pleaded not guilty to various felony charges: Carlos Alberto Aranda, 44, of Los Angeles, Rafael Morales, 56, of La Puente and Jesus Rios, 56, of El Monte. A preliminary examination for the three will continue in court on Tuesday.

Piceno will be sentenced to three years in state prison, Leventhal said, adding that prosecutors had sought a longer term. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on June 28 in courtroom 23.

Items may be upated.

