Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Family of 7 displaced after house fire

A family of seven was displaced after a house fire in Oxnard Sunday, but no one was injured, officials said.

Oxnard Battalion Chief Steve Reyes said burning candles were apparently the cause of the fire that was contained to an upstairs bedroom of the house in the 3900 block of South G Street.

The fire reported around 11 a.m. took about 10 minutes to extinguish, he said.

He said the family of two adults and five children will have to stay out of the house for at least a couple days. "The bedroom is not habitable," he said.

The Oxnard and Ventura County fire departments along with a federal fire agency stationed on the Port Hueneme side of Naval Base Ventura County responded, he said.

The family had escaped from the house by the time firefighters arrived, he said.

Arrests made in theft of catalytic converter

Two Los Angeles County men were arrested in connection with the alleged theft of a catalytic converter early Saturday morning at a gas station in Simi Valley.

The men, both age 29, were found with a sawed-off catalytic converter in a white sedan along with a floor jack and a saw, according to a news release from the Simi Valley Police Department.

One man was arrested on suspicion of various theft charges and the other on suspicion of theft and drug charges in the incident reported around 4 a.m. The gas station is located in the 2500 block of Tapo Canyon Road on the city's east side.

The two suspects were booked into the main jail in Ventura and remained there Sunday. They were due to appear in court Tuesday.

These items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Family of 7 displaced after house fire, more