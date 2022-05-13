Roundup: Fatal crash near Piru, 2 displaced in Thousand Oaks fire, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Fatal rollover crash near Piru

PIRU — One person died after their vehicle rolled over near Piru early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 3:36 a.m. along eastbound Highway 126 just east of Piru.

The vehicle was identified as a black Mercedes-Benz C Class sedan. The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has yet to be identified by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

The crash caused the partial closure of eastbound Highway 126 for several hours as CHP officials investigated.

No other details were immediately available.

2 displaced by Thousand Oaks fire

A fire in the 2400 block of Northpark Street in Thousand Oaks displaced two residents early Friday.

THOUSAND OAKS — Two people were displaced after a fire broke out in their Thousand Oaks home early Friday.

The fire was reported at 3:45 a.m. in the 2400 block of Northpark Street. The home is located in a neighborhood off of Avenida De Los Arboles, just east of Erbes Road.

The fire was in the bottom right portion of the home. It was declared knocked down by 4:16 a.m.

The American Red Cross was contacted to help the two displaced adults find temporary housing.

The cause was unknown and under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Catalytic converter thieves busted

California Highway Patrol arrested two people Wednesday after they were found in a vehicle with nine stolen catalytic converters.

VENTURA COUNTY — Two separate crews of catalytic converter theft suspects were arrested in Ventura County in recent days.

The first arrest was made by California Highway Patrol officers in Simi Valley around 7:25 a.m. Wednesday.

A patrol officer saw a vehicle pulled over on the right shoulder of eastbound Highway 118 just east of First Street. When the officer made contact with the occupants, he found nine stolen catalytic converters inside.

The two occupants, a 27-year-old man and a 36-year-old man, both from Lancaster, were arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of burglary tools.

A second crew of suspects were arrested in Moorpark early Friday, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The arrests were made around 4:49 a.m. in the parking lot of Amazon Fresh, 742 Los Angeles Ave.

Deputies made contact with the occupants of the vehicle and found seven stolen catalytic converters inside. One person was arrested at the scene, but the two other occupants fled on foot. One suspect was later detained after a search, while the other was detained after deployment of a K-9 police dog, authorities said.

All three were arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property, conspiracy and possessing burglary tools. The two who fled were also arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest.

