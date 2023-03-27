Roundup: Fatal crash reported, 4 arrested as freeway blocked, more

Fillmore man killed in Highway 126 crash

A 27-year-old Fillmore man was killed Sunday morning when he lost control of his vehicle on Highway 126 near Ventura and crashed into a tree, officials reported.

The man identified as Ruben G. Patino was driving westbound in a 2002 Saturn sedan when the single-vehicle crash occurred around 7:30 a.m., a preliminary investigation by the California Highway Patrol shows. The crash site is located west of the Ellsworth Barranca, which is east of Wells Road. Neither drugs nor alcohol was a factor in the crash, the CHP said, and it’s unknown how fast the vehicle was traveling.

Officers said they don't know why Patino lost control of the vehicle.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to call the CHP’s Ventura Area office to speak with a crash investigator at 805-662-2640.

4 shoplifters arrested in chase that shuts eastbound 118

Four individuals who allegedly stole merchandise from a Walmart store in Simi Valley were arrested Sunday afternoon after city police stopped them on Highway 118 as they tried to escape.

The suspects took the merchandise from the Walmart in the 200 block of Cochran Street but initially refused to pull over when police gave the command, Simi Valley Police Sgt. Matt Buchanan said.

They finally stopped by the Rocky Peak Road exit, the last one before the Los Angeles County line, he said.

Both Simi Valley and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the incident that drew at least half a dozen police cars to the 118. The eastbound side of the freeway was shut down for 15 to 20 minutes as Simi police slowed traffic so officers didn’t get hit by cars as they took the suspects into custody, Buchanan said.

Buchanan said the shoplifters are part of an organized theft ring, like those that have targeted several cities in the county.

He said they are believed to be young adults from Los Angeles.

Santa Paula man pleads not guilty

Santa Paula resident Jose Emanuel Posadas, 21, pleaded not guilty Friday to a murder charge involving a shooting in east Ventura last month.

Posadas is accused of killing 25-year-old Joe Ramirez of Ventura on Feb. 19 in the 11000 block of Mimosa Street.

Ventura police said there had been an altercation in the front yard of a home before the victim was shot once in the chest around 12:45 a.m.

Ventura County Superior Court Judge Derek Malan granted the prosecution's request for Posadas to be detained without bail until trial, court records show. An early disposition conference is scheduled May 3.

