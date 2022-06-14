Roundup: fatal overdose investigation, Oxnard burglary suspect arrested, more local news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents from Ventura County agencies:

Overdose investigation nets two arrests

Ventura County sheriff's deputies arrested two men from Los Angeles in connection with a fatal overdose in Thousand Oaks last month, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The overdose was reported on May 1 in the 200 block of Erbes Road. It was caused by fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, authorities said.

Through an investigation, deputies identified a 29-year-old man from Sherman Oaks had transported the drugs to the victim. The suspect was arrested during a search warrant served at his home on June 1.

A second suspect, believed to be the person who sold the drugs to the victim, was identified as a 25-year-old man from the North Hills area of Los Angeles. He was arrested Thursday when a search warrant was served at the motel where he was staying. The search also yielded an unspecified amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine, authorities said.

Both suspects were arrested on suspicion of felony sales of a controlled substance and booked into county jail. The first suspect was released from custody on $50,000 bail while the second remains held while awaiting arraignment. according to deputies.

Burglary suspect arrested

OXNARD – A 23-year-old man was arrested Friday after he was suspected of stealing a car and a burglarizing a home earlier that morning, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

The burglary was reported at 6:30 a.m. at a residence in the 2200 block of Edelweiss Street.

The victim reported their vehicle was stolen while they were sleeping. Investigators determined the suspect entered the residence through an unlocked door and grabbed the car keys along with other personal property.

Around 9:59 a.m., Port Hueneme police officers spotted the stolen vehicle traveling in the area of Gill Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road.

The driver, a 23-year-old Oxnard man, was detained and arrested on suspicion of burglary, driving a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and receiving stolen property. He remains in custody in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Story continues

Man evades police, ends up in hit-and-run

OXNARD – An Oxnard man wanted on a felony warrant was arrested Thursday after he allegedly tried to evade police and ended up in a hit-and-run crash.

At 9:40 p.m. on Thursday, officers were patrolling the 400 block of Canterbury Way when they saw the 24-year-old drive out of the area, according to the Oxnard Police Department. He had a felony warrant out for suspicion of violating his Post Release Offender program.

The driver hit another car while attempting to drive out of an alleyway, and then ran away on foot until he was detained by police. Oxnard police said they also found a gun in the vehicle driven by the man.

Police described the weapon as a Glock-style Polymer 80 semi-automatic handgun. Polymer 80s, also known as P80s, are originally sold as gun kits that are 80% finished and can be completed using household tools. The gun kits do not come with commercial serial numbers and can become untraceable "ghost guns" if they are not registered upon completion.

The man was later booked on suspicion of resisting arrest, hit-and-run and the outstanding felony warrant.

Jeremy Childs is a breaking news and public safety reporter covering the night shift for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached by calling 805-437-0208 or emailing jeremy.childs@vcstar.com. You can also find him on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: fatal overdose investigation, Oxnard burglary suspect caught