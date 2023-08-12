Roundup: Fatal stabbing, deadly motorcycle crash in Ventura

Here's a roundup of recent incidents from Ventura County agencies:

Roommate dispute turns fatal

An argument between roommates turned deadly early Saturday when one allegedly stabbed the other, the Ventura Police Department reported.

At around 12:10 a.m., officers responded to an apartment in the 3400 block of Preble Avenue in a residential area south of Main Street across from the Pacific View mall.

A man in the apartment had a stab wound to his upper body. He was taken by ambulance to Ventura County Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, according to police. His name was not immediately released.

A second man was found running from the scene, authorities said.

Investigators with the agency's major crimes unit determined the two men were roommates. They had a verbal argument in the apartment when the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim one time, police say.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Christopher Ray Hogan, was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into county jail.

The incident is Ventura's fourth homicide this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Alberto Tovar at 805-339-4462.

Motorcyclist killed in crash

An Oxnard man died in a solo motorcycle crash along Highway 33 in Ventura late Friday night, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Todd Wilson, 59, had been riding a 2014 Harley-Davidson northbound on the 33 near West Main Street, north of the juncture with Highway 101, at around 11:25 p.m., CHP officials said in a news release.

Wilson allowed the motorcycle to travel leftward off the roadway, where it collided with plants and a raised curb in the center median, authorities said. He was completely thrown from the motorcycle and hit the median guardrail. The bike came to rest in the left traffic lane. Wilson died at the scene.

All lanes of the 33 were closed for several hours, officials said. The incident remains under investigation.

It was the second fatality on local roadways Friday. Late Friday afternoon, one person died in a fiery crash on Pacific Coast Highway near Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Fatal stabbing, deadly motorcycle crash in Ventura