Roundup: Fatal train accident, cause of death in unsolved homicide, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Man killed in by train in Ventura

The Ventura Police Department investigated the death of a man hit by a train Monday morning.

Cmdr. Darrick Brunk said police were contacted around 7:30 a.m. about the incident near the West Main Street bridge. Filings with state officials indicated an Amtrak train struck the man.

First responders found the victim down on the tracks, Brunk said. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Ventura police determined the death was accidental and no foul play was suspected. The victim's identity has not been released pending notification of kin by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

Cause of death released in unsolved Ventura homicide

Kelsey Dillon, 30, had posted a video about her struggles before her death, by homicide, in September. Her body was found near a Ventura onramp. The case remains unsolved.

The cause of death in a 2021 Ventura homicide was released Tuesday by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

Kelsey Ann Dillon, 30, died as a result of blunt force and multiple sharp force injuries, according to investigators.

Dillon was found dead on the morning of Sept. 24, 2021 near the northbound Highway 33 on-ramp at Olive Street in Ventura. Her death was later determined to be a homicide.

Dillon, who was unhoused, had posted a fundraiser in June asking for help getting off the streets because she felt unsafe.

The investigation into Dillon's death remains ongoing by the Ventura-area office of California Highway Patrol. Anyone with information can call Officer Steve Lutzke at 805-662-2640.

Pursuit, search nets suspected catalytic converter thieves

A pair of suspected catalytic converter thieves led Thousand Oaks deputies on a high-speed pursuit Tuesday morning, authorities said, before the two were eventually arrested.

Two stolen catalytic converters were found in the trunk of a car that led Thousand Oaks deputies on a high-speed pursuit on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.

Detectives with the Ventura County Sheriff's Thousand Oaks station had been alerted by Orange County Sheriff's officials about a car associated with catalytic converter thefts that was in Thousand Oaks. The local detectives found the vehicle and soon confirmed its occupants, two 19-year-old men from the Los Angeles area, had allegedly stolen a converter from a vehicle in the 400 block of Via de la Luz. The sheriff's office is contracted to provide police service in Thousand Oaks.

Patrol deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled, launching a high-speed pursuit, authorities said. The chase headed onto southbound Highway 101 but was called off for public safety concerns.

Deputies soon found the car, disabled and with no one inside, in the center median of Reyes Adobe Road, just south of the freeway offramp. Sheriff's personnel from Ventura and Los Angeles counties conducted an extensive search and found the two teens hiding near the disabled vehicle.

A search of the car turned up two stolen catalytic converters and tools in the trunk. The second unit had been stolen from the 100 block of Maynard Avenue in Thousand Oaks.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of felonies and booked into Ventura County jail.

Ventura County has seen a notable spike in catalytic converter thefts, which can be quickly removed and sold to recycling businesses for cash, officials said. If you see suspicious vehicles or activity that might be related to such thefts, you can call the sheriff's dispatch line at 805-654-9511.

