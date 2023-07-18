Roundup: Fatality on Highway 101 Monday night near Solimar Beach, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Fatality on Hwy 101 Monday night north of Ventura

A pedestrian was killed on southbound Highway 101 Monday night in the Solimar Beach area after a vehicle had reportedly pulled over.

The incident involved a pedestrian who was struck after a vehicle ran out of gas and stopped along the route, authorities said.

Shortly before 9 p.m., CHP dispatchers received a call from a man driving a Nissan Pathfinder that had run out of gas. The man had pulled over along the right side of the highway, along the stretch between Ventura and La Conchita.

About 15 minutes later, another caller reported a person walking in the slow lane, using a walker. A traffic collision was reportedly shortly after, with a pedestrian getting struck by a pickup truck.

As of Tuesday afternoon, investigators were still trying to piece together exactly what happened, said Sgt. Frank Vargas with the CHP's Ventura office.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the Nissan had pulled over on the shoulder or whether it may have been blocking a traffic lane, Vargas said. Investigators were also still determining whether the man struck was the one who initially reported being out of gas. The man struck was believed to be in his 60s or 70s. His name was not immediately released.

Officials found an intact walker at the scene as well as pieces of another walker, Vargas said. The driver of the pickup truck stopped at the scene and cooperated. No arrests were made, he said.

Southbound lanes were closed for a time, with southbound motorists diverted at the Seacliff interchange onto Pacific Coast Highway. All lanes of the 101 had been reopened by about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday.

3 nabbed after car theft spree

Two men and a woman from the Bakersfield area were arrested Monday evening near Moorpark after a brief pursuit that ended with a crash into a fence on northbound Highway 23, authorities said.

Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Ryan Clark said the pursuit started at about 5:25 p.m. The pickup truck the trio were in had been associated with a series of car thefts between 2:45 p.m. and 4:25 p.m. along East Daily Drive and Las Posas Road in Camarillo. A witness had provided deputies with a description of the white truck and its license plate number, Clark said.

Shortly after deputies started the chase near the Tierra Rejada Road offramp, the truck went off the shoulder, struck a fence and became disabled. Deputies arrested a 34-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man and a 42-year-old man, all from Kern County, for their suspected roles in the thefts of property and the vehicle.

Authorities also found what was believed to be stolen property and recovered a white dog in the truck. The vehicle had been reported stolen from the Bakersfield area, Clark said. The dog was released to Ventura County Animal Services for safe keeping, he said.

Ventura police make arrest after apparent home burglary

A 35-year-old woman was arrested Saturday night in Ventura after a resident reported seeing a woman run from the home.

The resident phoned about the incident in the 100 block of Dunning Street in midtown shortly before 7 p.m. Officers found the suspect on nearby Telegraph Road, according to the Ventura Police Department.

Police said the woman allegedly removed the screen from an open window of the home, entered and ransacked the residence and left with some of the homeowner's belongings.

The woman, described as homeless, was taken into custody and booked into Ventura County jail on suspicion of felony second-degree burglary and felony vandalism. She is being held on $20,000 bail, according to jail records.

Semi overturns off Hwy 126 east of Piru

A semitrailer reportedly overturned along eastbound Highway 126, east of Piru, midday Tuesday.

The accident was reported shortly after noon, about a mile east of Center Street, near the county line, according to California Highway Patrol reports.

CHP log notes indicate the big rig ran off the roadway into adjacent fields. The trailer was said to be fully loaded with about 40,000 pounds of cargo and would have to be uprighted.

The incident did not appear to be impacting traffic. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries. The crash is being investigated by the CHP's Moorpark-area office.

