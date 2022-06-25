Roundup: Fatality reported on Highway 101 in Oxnard, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Fatal accident on Highway 101

OXNARD — A Ventura woman, 61, was killed in a three-vehicle crash on northbound Highway 101 in Oxnard Friday afternoon.

The accident was reported around 1:47 p.m. just north of Oxnard Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. Two pickup trucks and a sedan were involved.

The three vehicles had all been traveling in the left lane of the freeway at the time, the CHP reported.

The Ventura woman had been driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup, according to the CHP's account.

In front of her was a 2011 Ford-F250 pickup driven by a Ventura man, 53. In front of the Ford was a BMW 750I driven by a 75-year-old Camarillo man.

As traffic slowed, the woman's Chevy couldn't stop and hit the Ford, causing the crash, CHP officials said. Her name was not released pending notification of relatives.

The reasons for the collision remained under investigation, but neither alcohol nor drugs were considered a factor, the agency said.

The driver of the Ford suffered minor injuries, with a complaint of pain, while the BMW driver had no injuries, officials said.

The crash blocked the left two lanes of the freeway for a time. The middle lane was opened around 3 p.m. and the left lane around 4 p.m., according to the CHP's Ventura office, which is investigating the accident.

Northbound traffic through the corridor remained slow as of 5 p.m.

Driver identified in fiery Westlake Boulevard fatality

THOUSAND OAKS — Authorities have identified the driver killed in a single-car crash early Tuesday in Thousand Oaks.

A damaged tree stands along the center meridian of Westlake Boulevard the day after a driver crashed into it and died on June 21, 2022.

Tyler D. Sauvageau, 26, was a resident of Thousand Oaks, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

The accident was reported shortly before 2 a.m. on Westlake Boulevard near Cloverleaf Street in the North Ranch neighborhood, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Sauvageau had been driving northbound on the boulevard when his BMW sedan left the road and hit a tree in the center median before becoming engulfed in flames, authorities said. No one else was in the car.

A similar accident occurred two days earlier when a 20-year-old Thousand Oaks man was killed after crashing into a tree on Wendy Drive in Newbury Park, with his car also becoming engulfed in flames.

A roadside memorial with flowers and candles was visible at the Wendy Drive site this week to honor the driver, Anderson A. Palacios Alarcon.

The cause of Tuesday's crash on Westlake Boulevard remained under investigation as of Friday, sheriff's officials said.

Man found guilty in violent rape case

VENTURA COUNTY — A man accused of violent rape and assault over a period of years was found guilty of multiple felonies Friday in Ventura County Superior Court.

Jurors found Rodolfo Franco Fernandez, 41, guilty of forcible rape, sodomy by force, assault with intent to commit rape and other offenses, court records show. Jurors also found true special enhancements for multiple victims.

Franco Fernandez had been arrested in Oxnard last year for an assault in December 2020. Franco Fernandez reportedly lay down next to a woman sleeping on South C Street and started to assault and strangle her, police reported. The woman broke free and Franco Fernandez fled, leaving an item behind.

Rodolfo Franco Fernandez in 2021

DNA evidence from the Oxnard incident linked him to two violent rapes in 2003, one in Oxnard and one in Ventura, officials said. He threatened to kill one woman who gave him a ride in Oxnard, then strangled her as he raped her in the back seat.

Less than a week later, while being given a ride to Ventura, he threatened the female driver with a knife and forced her to perform sex acts, authorities said.

Franco Fernandez remained at Todd Road Jail Friday evening. A sentencing hearing is set for the morning of July 29 in courtroom 46.

Witnesses sought in Simi collision

SIMI VALLEY — Simi Valley Police Department officials are seeking witnesses to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident that resulted in serious injuries Thursday.

The incident took place around 4:45 p.m. at Royal Avenue and El Monte Drive, near Sinaloa Middle School. No students were involved, a police official said.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries but is expected to recover.

The driver is cooperating with police. Investigators found no indication of intoxication or impairment.

Anyone who saw the accident is asked to contact Senior Officer Travis White at 805-583-6187 or twhite@simivalley.org.

Ventura City Fire chooses fire marshal

VENTURA — The Ventura Fire Department announced its selection of Brett Reed as the city's new fire marshal.

Reed will oversee community risk reduction programs in the fire prevention division, including review and inspection of development plans, defensible space inspections and investigations into causes of fires.

“Brett is a lifelong student of fire prevention, risk reduction and leadership,” said department Chief David Endaya in a statement. “He has a proven track record of developing, implementing and leading progressive change and holds himself and those around him to the highest standards.”

Brett Reed was chosen as fire marshal for the city of Ventura.

Reed said in a statement he was excited to take on the position. “It’s an honor to serve a city that I love and in a role that is vital to ensuring community safety," he said.

Reed has completed state fire inspector training, National Fire Academy fire inspection principles and other courses in fire and arson origin and cause determination.

He has previously served as a fire prevention specialist and supervisor with the agency and also worked in Mono County as a firefighter, fire engineer, EMT, inspector and hazardous materials specialist, officials said.

