Roundup: Fillmore sewage spill impacts beaches, 2nd arrest in Oxnard murder case

The Santa Clara River rushes under a bridge along Harbor Boulevard on Wednesday after recent rain. A sewage spill in Fillmore that entered the river Wednesday night has temporarily closed beaches near the river mouth.

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Leaked sewage flows to ocean

A sewage leak in Fillmore that started Wednesday evening sent about 148,000 gallons of sewage into the Santa Clara River overnight, authorities said.

Beaches were closed near the mouth of the river and warning signs posted from the Ventura Harbor area to Oxnard Shores, Ventura County's Environmental Health Division said in a release Thursday evening. Signs were also posted along the river at the discharge site and at public access points downstream.

The release started around 6 p.m. Wednesday at the city's sewage collection system near Village Square. A collapsed sewer line caused overflow into the street and into the river, officials said. The sewage release continued until 5 a.m. Thursday.

Veolia North America, which operates the city's wastewater treatment plant, notified the county on Wednesday. Veolia staff stopped the release with installation of a bypass line but repairs were not yet complete, officials said.

Signage will remain up until at least Sunday and beaches will remain closed until ocean water tests clean.

Ventura County beaches also remain under a rainfall advisory due to potential bacteria and other hazards from stormwater runoff.

2nd man charged in Oxnard murder case

The 1200 block of West Gonzales Road in Oxnard, seen on March 10, where an Oxnard man was fatally shot in December. Two men have been charged with murder.

Prosecutors have filed murder charges against a 32-year-old Santa Paula man in connection with a fatal shooting in Oxnard on Dec. 5, the second defendant charged in the case.

Paul Steven Ramos allegedly drove a fellow gang member to the Porta Rossa Apartments at 1201 W. Gonzales Road where the victim, John Carrillo, 20, of Oxnard, was killed, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office. Ramos also faces several special allegations, including that the crime was committed for the benefit of a street gang. During an arraignment Tuesday, no plea was entered. The court hearing will resume on April 7.

Oxnard police have previously said the victim was not in a gang. Rather, Carrillo was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The alleged shooter, Michael Ortega, 23, killed Carrillo with a sawed-off shotgun, prosecutors say. Ortega was arrested in the case earlier this month while in jail on an unrelated case. He has not yet entered a plea and is also scheduled for a continued arraignment hearing on April 7.

Both men are being held in county jail without bail.

St. Patrick's Day brings extra traffic enforcement

Law enforcement agencies around Ventura County, including the sheriff's office, city police departments and the California Highway Patrol, will have extra officers on patrol Friday night for St. Patrick's Day.

Officers will be looking for drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Figures from the California Office of Traffic Safety show that during the holiday in 2019, seven people around the state were killed and 116 injured in crashes caused by DUI drivers.

Authorities urged residents to designate a sober driver to allow everyone to get home safely. What's more, a DUI arrest can wind up costing about $15,000 for fines, attorney and court costs, insurance hikes and repairs, the agencies said.

If you're out and you see a suspected DUI driver, call 911.

Items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Fillmore sewage spill closes beaches, 2nd murder arrest