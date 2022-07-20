Roundup: Fire in Oxnard tunnel, car crashes into teen cyclist, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Crews knock down fire in Oxnard tunnel

The Oxnard Fire Department responded to a debris fire at a homeless encampment inside a tunnel early Wednesday morning.

The fire was first reported at 4:45 a.m. in a culvert next to the train tracks along Oxnard Boulevard near Statham Boulevard.

The fire's proximity to the train tracks caused the trains to briefly stop running as firefighters responded to the incident. Oxnard police assisted with traffic control in the area.

The fire was declared extinguished at 5:19 a.m. No injuries were reported from the incident and the cause remains under investigation.

Car crashes into teen cyclist

A 14-year-old from Oxnard was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was hit by a van while riding his bicycle Monday night.

The crash occurred around 8:12 p.m. at the intersection of Gonzales Road and Williams Drive, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

The victim was riding westbound on Gonzales Road while a 2021 Dodge Ram was headed northbound on Williams Drive. The van, driven by a 19-year-old Oxnard man, collided with the cyclist in the intersection.

The cyclist was transported to Ventura County Medical Center in critical condition and was last described by Oxnard police as recovering from his injuries on Tuesday. The driver of the van remained on scene and cooperated with police, authorities said.

Detectives do not believe alcohol or speed were factors in the crash and the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident can contact Cpl. Mike Wood at 805-339-7749 or mike.wood@oxnardpd.org.

ID theft crew arrested

Thousand Oaks deputies arrested three members of a suspected identity theft group last week, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

The investigation began at 2:40 p.m. Friday in the area of Leo Carrillo State Beach, near the line between Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Deputies had pulled over a vehicle with three occupants inside. Through an investigation, deputies found evidence of identity theft connected to the fraudulent use of a credit card at Target in Newbury Park and Saks Off Fifth in Camarillo.

The credit card had been stolen from the victim's vehicle while parked at El Matador State Beach in Malibu earlier that day.

Further investigation revealed two of the suspects, a 25-year-old man and a 38-year-old man, originally hailed from Chile, while the third suspect, a 57-year-old woman, was originally from Colombia. The 38-year-old man and 57-year-old woman were accused of possessing fake government documents.

All three were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit identity theft. The 38-year-old and 57-year-old suspects were also arrested on suspicion of possessing fake government documents. They were each later booked into county jail.

Jeremy Childs is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at 805-437-0208, jeremy.childs@vcstar.com, and on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Fire in Oxnard tunnel, car crashes into teen cyclist, more news