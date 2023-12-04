Roundup: Fire strikes Ventura home, alleged drug dealer arrested

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Fire strikes Ventura home

A fire was reported around noon Sunday in a single-family home in west Ventura.

The fire burned in the attic above a second-story bedroom and hallway of the home on Cayuse Lane and made a hole in the roof, Ventura Fire Battalion Chief Jeremy Henderson said.

He estimated that the blaze that started in the chimney caused about $200,000 to $300,000 in damage. The family of four that lived in the house was displaced but found temporary housing on their own, he said.

Officials have red-tagged the house, which prevents anyone from living there in its current condition, he said.

No people were found inside, but a cat was rescued, the Ventura Fire Department said. Officials said firefighters controlled the blaze within 20 minutes of arriving on scene and that the cause remains under investigation.

About 35 fire personnel responded to the incident. Besides the Ventura Fire Department, the Oxnard Fire Department, the Ventura County Fire Department and the Ventura Police Department were involved in the response.

Alleged drug dealer arrested

An Oxnard man was arrested late last month in connection with the alleged distribution of fentanyl, the powerful opioid linked to scores of fatalities in Ventura County.

The 30-year-old man sold fentanyl from his home off East Pleasant Valley Road in Oxnard, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The sheriff's office said he was detained on Nov. 29 after detectives served a search warrant at his home. They reported seizing more than six ounces of fentanyl, 10 ounces of methamphetamine, an ounce of cocaine, brass knuckles, and cash suspected to have come from his illegal drug sales.

He was booked into county jail on suspicion of drug and weapon charges. He remained there Sunday in lieu of $200,000 bail for those offenses and residential burglary.

