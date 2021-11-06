Roundup: Firefighters require police protection at Simi house fire, more local news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

House fire in Simi requires police, body armor

SIMI VALLEY – A house fire in Simi Valley Friday evening required police protection for firefighters, who were told to wear body armor at the scene.

The incident was reported shortly before 5 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Marter Avenue, with Ventura County Fire Department personnel responding. Firefighters reported heavy fire throughout the house, where a subject reportedly remained inside.

Simi Valley Police Department Sgt. Josh McAlister said initial reports from family members indicated one of the brothers was in the house and had poured gas over the property. Police officers were providing "force protection" for firefighters so they could put water on the blaze, he said.

Family members told police there were firearms in the house, although it wasn't immediately clear whether the man inside had access, McAlister said.

Fatal motorcycle crash in Oxnard

OXNARD – A motorcycle accident in Oxnard early Friday took the life of the 54-year-old rider, authorities said.

The single-vehicle collision was reported shortly before 12:40 a.m. on Ventura Road, south of Hemlock Street, where the rider was down in the roadway, according to the Oxnard Police Department. The intersection is north of Channel Islands Boulevard, near the boundary with the city of Port Hueneme.

The rider was taken by ambulance to Ventura County Medical Center, officials said, where he died from his injuries.

He was identified as Anthony Taitai, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office. Taitai was an Oxnard resident, police officials said.

Traffic investigators determined Taitai had been riding his 1986 Harley-Davidson southbound on Ventura Road when he hit the center divider south of Hemlock, the police department said. The impact threw him from the bike.

Authorities said they didn't know what caused the motorcycle to veer into the center divider or whether speed, alcohol or drugs were involved.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Ricardo Vazquez at 805-385-7847 or ricardo.vazquez@oxnardpd.org.

Detectives search for man suspected of luring child

EL RIO – Authorities on Friday released a police sketch of a possible suspect in a child luring incident in El Rio this week.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office released a police sketch of a possible suspect in a child luring case in El Rio.

The incident was reported around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday on Cortez Street, near Orange Drive, in the unincorporated El Rio community, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office reported. The intersection is in a residential neighborhood generally east of Vineyard Avenue on the north side of Highway 101, outside Oxnard city limits.

An 11-year-old boy had been walking home from Rio Plaza Elementary School when a man he didn't know stopped the his car nearby, sheriff's officials said. The man allegedly offered the boy money in exchange for a sex act, authorities said, and "quickly left" when the youth declined. The suspect was last seen driving north on Cortez Street.

The youth told his mother about the encounter when he got home and the two of them contacted law enforcement, sheriff's officials said. The youth worked with detectives to create the composite sketch of the suspect.

Detective Rosalio Cobian said as of late Friday afternoon, investigators were still canvassing the neighborhood looking for witnesses and trying to find surveillance video that might show the suspect or vehicle described by the youth.

The suspect was believed to be in his 20s with black, slicked-back hair. He was reportedly wearing a black T-shirt at the time. The car was described as a black four-door sedan with tinted windows, possibly a Toyota.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cobian with the sheriff's major crimes unit at 805-384-4723.

