Roundup: Former coach pleads guilty in sex crimes case, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Former coach pleads guilty in sex crimes case

A former volunteer coach at Oxnard's Pacifica High School pleaded guilty to one felony count in a criminal case over his conduct with an underage female student.

Aaron James Mora, 25, pleaded guilty Tuesday to sending harmful matter to a child, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office reported. He also admitted to special allegations that the victim was vulnerable andhe took advantage of a position of trust.

Mora, a 2016 Pacifica graduate and former linebacker for the school's football team, was a volunteer football coach. He was also a volunteer track coach in 2022, when the incidents took place, prosecutors said

Mora sent text messages to a student on the track team, then sent inappropriate sexual images of himself to her, prosecutors said. He also received images from the underage victim.

Previously, he had also been charged with possession of child pornography and oral copulation of a minor under 18. As part of the plea agreement, those counts will be dropped during sentencing.

Separately, a civil lawsuit was filed in May against the Oxnard Union High School District alleging school staff didn't do enough to protect the teen from Mora.

Mora was immediately terminated from the volunteer coaching job after his arrest in September 2022.

Sentencing is scheduled for the morning of Dec. 1 in room 12 of Ventura County Superior Court. Mora remains out of custody on a $50,000 bail bond.

Simi crash victim named

Authorities on Wednesday identified the man killed in a single-vehicle accident in Simi Valley Saturday afternoon.

Brian M. Lautman, 60, was a Simi Valley resident, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

Simi Valley police said Lautman had been driving an SUV westbound on Royal Avenue near the intersection with Haven Avenue when he veered off the roadway and hit a light pole around 1 p.m. He was transported to Los Robles Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Woman injured during strong-arm robbery

Authorities in Ventura arrested a man who allegedly pushed a woman to the ground while stealing her purse Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple 911 callers reported the incident on South Victoria Avenue near Thille Street shortly after 12:45 p.m., according to the Ventura Police Department.

The suspect, a 31-year-old Ventura man, forcefully removed the woman's purse from her shoulder, authorities said. He then pushed the victim, a 66-year-old Ventura resident, to the ground. The woman suffered minor injuries from the fall.

Witnesses who followed the suspect reportedly heard him say he had a gun.

Police officers found the suspect as he jumped the fence into a condominium complex at 1300 Saratoga Ave., officials said. He was arrested on suspicion of robbery and providing a false name to officers and booked into county jail.

