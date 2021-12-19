Roundup: Former deputy sentenced, house fire displaces 5, more Ventura County news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

House fire displaces 5

VENTURA – A house fire in midtown Ventura displaced five people early Friday morning, authorities said.

Ventura City Fire Department crews were dispatched to the single family home in the 300 block of Jones Street shortly before 3:30 a.m. The block is in a residential area south of Ocean Avenue.

The blaze initially threatened two other houses, authorities said. Ventura Police officers helped evacuate nearby homes.

Five people were displaced by a house fire early Friday on Jones Street in midtown Ventura, authorities said.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 20 minutes, the department reported.

Four adults and one child from the affected home were displaced.

No other homes were damaged and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Man arrested with assault rifle near The Collection

OXNARD – A 25-year-old Oxnard man out on bail in connection with a felony shooting was arrested early Saturday after being found with an assault rifle at the Collection at RiverPark shopping center, authorities said.

At around 12:50 a.m., Oxnard Police Department officers responded to a possible stabbing in the parking lot of the 500 block of Collection Boulevard. They pulled over a vehicle with four people inside, one of them the 25-year-old.

During a search of the car, officers found a loaded 7.62 mm assault rifle and a backpack with additional ammunition, according to police. The suspect is prohibited from having firearms and ammunition due to prior convictions.

Oxnard police seized an assault-style rifle and ammunition during a traffic stop early Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. The suspect was out on bail in a case involving a February shooting, officials said.

The 25-year-old tried to flee but was tackled nearby, authorities said. The suspect is currently out on bail and facing felony charges for a February shooting incident in the parking lot of Walmart on Rose Avenue, officials said. He has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges in that case, court records show.

The man was arrested on suspicion of felony firearms possession violations and booked into Ventura County jail with bail set at $500,000, jail records showed.

Story continues

Former deputy sentenced in evidence destruction case

VENTURA – A former Ventura County Sheriff's deputy was sentenced to jail time and probation on Wednesday for discarding a driver's urine sample that had tested clean for drugs.

The former deputy, Richard Barrios III, 29, pleaded guilty last month to a felony count of destroying physical matter.

On Wednesday in Ventura County Superior Court, Judge Patricia Murphy sentenced Barrios to 365 days in jail and two years felony probation, according to District Attorney Erik Nasarenko's office.

The case involved an incident in November 2019 when Barrios was on patrol in Camarillo. The sheriff's agency is contracted to provide police services in the city.

Richard Barrios III

Barrios had pulled over a female driver and, after talking to her, suspected she was under the influence of methamphetamine. The woman, who was arrested, adamantly denied using drugs and provided a urine sample at the Camarillo station, authorities said. Barrios tested the sample, which came up negative for all controlled substances, but threw the test kit into the trash and discarded the urine, sheriff's investigators found, in part using video surveillance footage from the station. Barrios later told a supervisor the driver had not provided a sample.

The woman, who was on track to be booked into the main jail in Ventura, complained to another deputy who then found her test kit in the trash. The driver provided another sample that tested negative and was released.

Barrios was arrested in April 2020. The case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy DA Tony Wold and investigated by the sheriff's major crimes bureau.

DUI checkpoints held around county

VENTURA COUNTY – Police departments in Oxnard, Ventura and Santa Paula held DUI checkpoints Friday night, with several arrests made. Separately, a fatal DUI crash closed Highway 101 for hours early Saturday.

In Oxnard, three drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI violations at the checkpoint on Wooley Road, west of Oxnard Boulevard. Fourteen drivers were cited for license violations and one was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant, the Oxnard Police Department said.

The Ventura Police Department held its operation on Main Street, near Callens Road. Eleven drivers were cited for license violations and one vehicle was towed.

Santa Paula Police Department officers arrested one driver who had not used an interlock alcohol-sensing device as a court order required. Sixteen others were cited for license violations at the checkpoint at Harvard Boulevard, near Laurie Lane.

During the same overnight period, a suspected DUI driver caused a fatal wrong-way crash on northbound Highway 101 in Ventura shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The driver, a 29-year-old Santa Barbara man, was arrested on suspicion of of felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter. An 18-year-old man from Ojai died while driving a car hit head-on by the wrong-way vehicle, CHP officials said.

Cytlalli Salgado is a breaking news reporter for the Ventura County Star. She can be reached by calling 805-437-0257 or emailing cytlalli.salgado@vcstar.com.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Ventura County news roundup: Former deputy sentenced, fire displaces 5